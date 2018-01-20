Tom Petty’s Cause Of Death Is Ruled An Accidental Overdose — REPORT
Back in October, the music world lost a legendary artist. Tom Petty passed away at age 66. At the time, his manager confirmed he went into cardiac arrest. On Friday, Jan. 19, TMZ received a copy of the singer's autopsy results. According to TMZ, Petty's cause of death was an accidental drug overdose, reportedly resulting from taking multiple medications that led to organ failure. Petty's family also confirmed the news on the singer's website soon after, stating that they are "confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident."
The Petty family's statement, signed by his wife Dana and daughter Adria, noted that they met with the medical examiner on Friday morning, where the news was shared with them. They also make clear that they were aware he was prescribed multiple pain meds at the time. Their message reads, in part:
Per TMZ, Petty's autopsy results reportedly included Fentanyl patches, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl, which were prescribed due to the aforementioned injuries and health issues.
The autopsy, according to TMZ, also noted that Petty suffered from coronary artery atherosclerosis. As explained on Web MD, that essentially means the hardening of the arteries that carry blood to the heart, which can create life-threatening blockages.
As you may recall, Petty was rushed into the hospital on Oct. 2 in critical condition. There was initially a mix-up at the time and he was reported dead before it actually happened; unfortunately, he passed away later that night. His manager, Tony Dimitriades, released a statement the following day, per Deadline:
As Petty's family makes clear in the latest statement, they know this news may get people talking, but they hope it leads to a beneficial conversation. They wrote:
They also follow that up on what they call a "positive note," adding that they "now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing."
While they thank fans for all the love and support, as well as "respecting the memory of a man who was truly great during his time on this planet both publicly and privately," they also ask for privacy for the entire Heartbreaker family at this time.