The final season of Jane The Virgin is hitting The CW on March 27, and it's going to hit fans everywhere. The show has offered a unique story and point of view on the channel's block of original content ever since it premiered back in 2014, and it will definitely be missed. In celebration of the show's final season, the creatives behind the series hosted a panel at Paleyfest in Hollywood on March 20, where it was revealed that the Jane The Virgin Season 5 premiere will echo the pilot.

Told through the lens of a telenovela, Jane the Virgin took viewers on a wild ride of the highs and lows in young, aspiring writer Jane Villanueva's life after she was accidentally artificially inseminated in the pilot. And, while she didn't say anything about any more surprise inseminations during the Paleyfest panel, according to Variety, showrunner and creator Jennie Snyder Urman did reveal that the first episode back would remind fans of the pilot. She said:

“There are a lot of echoes of the pilot in this first script, and that’s going to be something that we’re continuing through the season — seeing how people have evolved and how you can be in a similar situation but everything is different about it now, and how five years have changed us."

In the Season 4 finale, Jane's world was rocked by the revelation that Michael was seemingly back from the dead and standing in Rafael's apartment — a far cry from the set up of Season 1. However, the tension between the two men will likely be eerily similar to how it was in the pilot when Michael, Jane's new fiancé, met Rafael, the man whose child Jane had accidentally been impregnated with. The question is, will Jane be able to deal with this tension differently than she did in the pilot. And, based on Urman's comments, the answer will be "yes."

One thing that hasn't changed in the past five years is the importance of representation in the show. Jane the Virgin stars a heavily Latinx cast, and Jane's family is Venezuelan, so the topic of representation and authentic storytelling has always been at the forefront of the show. “I just wanted to authentically represent these characters and tell a lot of stories [that] women can be different in so many ways. There’s no right or wrong,” Urman said. “It’s all been so much more than I could have expected.”

Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, also commended the show for putting a new point of view on TV. “The same shows get made, the same stories get repeated. What was so unique about this show is that it said something and it did something,” he said. “This show’s a perfect example of a show that makes you want to be a better person. … With this day and age with all of the things happening in the world, I hope people see it’s possible.”

A fun fact also shared at the panel, as reported by Deadline, was that the identity of the beloved narrator of the show, voiced by Anthony Mendez, will finally be revealed. With all this info, and the final season right around the corner, it'll be a great time of JTV fans, even if it is mixed with a bit sadness.