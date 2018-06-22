Minor spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Without question, the greatest thing about the Jurassic Park franchise, after the dinosaurs, is Jeff Goldblum. The actor's performance as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park is one of the greatest in blockbuster movie history, but the character hasn't graced a screen since 1997's The Lost World. Until now, that is. Jeff Goldblum has a Jurassic World 2 cameo that's totally worth the wait for fans who've been aching to see what Ian Malcolm has been up to.

Unfortunately, Goldblum isn't in the movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, a ton. When it was first announced that he would be reprising his role as Dr. Malcolm after two decades, many fans were hopeful that he would play a key role in the film. But instead, the actor is merely there in a tiny supporting role, as the movie very much belongs to stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film's plot revolves around a planned rescue operation to save the dinosaurs on the island that formerly housed the Jurassic World park. A volcano is set to explode, and the fear is that the dinos will all be killed when that happens. This is where Malcolm comes in.

Malcolm is called as a witness before the U.S. Senate as they debate whether or not to authorize a rescue mission to the island. Malcolm states that the dinosaurs should not be rescued, arguing that it was a mistake against nature to clone them and the volcano is nature's way of correcting course. That's not how things eventually work out, and by the end of the film, with dinosaurs now freely roaming the Earth, Malcolm returns for another senate hearing where he essentially says that humanity must now adapt to living with dinosaurs. Bits of this second cameo can be seen in the film's trailer.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Goldblum may get the most press — and rightly so, because he's Jeff Goldblum — but he's not the only original Jurassic Park actor to appear in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. B. D. Wong also reprises his role as Dr. Henry Wu, just as he did in the film's predecessor, Jurassic World. In Jurassic World, Wu, a geneticist, creates the deadly hybrid dinosaur Indominus Rex, and in Fallen Kingdom he's up to his old tricks again, this time creating an even more dangerous hybrid: the Indoraptor.

After Goldblum and Wong, there's a third Jurassic Park star who appears in Fallen Kingdom... sort of. The late actor Richard Attenborough, who passed away in 2014, makes a brief appearance as his character John Hammond in the form of a painting. This follows the similar "cameo" the character had in Jurassic World, where a statue of Hammond was featured. In the films, Hammond was the original creator of the Jurassic Park theme park, and as such is honored by the creators of the Jurassic World park. The company he formed that resurrected the dinosaurs, InGen, was purchased by another company shortly after his death in 1997, according to Jurassic World's viral marketing materials.

Goldblum may not have a big role to play in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but the important thing is that he's actually in the movie at all. Just seeing Dr. Ian Malcolm once again talking about dinosaurs and life finding a way should be more than enough to excite fans of the original Jurassic Park, even if the new film doesn't feature any scenes of him bearing his chest or letting out one of his trademark laughs. But hey, maybe we'll get those things in Jurassic World 3.