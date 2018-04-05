Tee Shore-t time is almost here. To get revved up for Thursday night's Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere (ha, as if any Shore fan isn't already pumped up beyond belief), why not enjoy the Jersey Shore cast's dramatic reading of The Note? Yes, as in The Note that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley typed up in an internet café and gave to their unsuspecting roommate almost a decade ago. In honor of the reboot, MTV put together a video of some Jersey Shore stars revisiting the letter that launched a thousand shirts. If this dramatic reading proves anything, it is that The Note makes for a stirring monologue, a soliloquy that should be performed in acting classes far and wide.

In the clip, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio recite the letter that was given to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola so many years ago. And boy, is it a doozy. Thanks to the grayscale filter, the foreboding music, the snippets of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cutting extra loose on the dance floor, and everyone’s grave tone, this almost feels like something out of a true crime show. Or a suspenseful documentary. Or a PSA. It really is chilling stuff.

MTV on YouTube

The Note was born in Miami during Jersey Shore Season 2. After witnessing Ronnie behave in a way that would not sit right with his then-girlfriend, Snooki and JWoww took it upon themselves to pen an anonymous message to Sammi Sweetheart. The Note claimed that Ron made out with two women, got another woman’s number after dancing with her, and “put his head between a cocktail waitress’s breasts.” JWoww and Snooki left the missive in Sammi’s room, scampered away to their shift at the gelato shop, and braced themselves for the fallout.

Alas, their impatience got the best of them. JWoww and Snooki called home mid-shift, hoping Angelina Pivarnick would pick up the house phone and fill them in on what was going on with The Note. Instead, Sammi was the roommate who picked up the house phone. She asked JWoww and Snooki if they had anything to do with the message. They denied their involvement.

MTV on YouTube

But JWoww and Snooki couldn't keep up this ruse forever. Sammi inevitably found out that they were the authors, and this revelation drove a wedge between the women. In a 2010 interview with MTV News, Sammi addressed her falling-out with Snooki and JWoww. She said,

“Why am I really upset more at the girls than Ron? Well, Ron was a douche bag. He kind of screwed me over, messed me up, but these are my girls. The people that I lived in the room with, that probably should have came and told me personally … I’m there crying to my ‘friends,’ who I think are my friends, and they’re staring at me, lying to my face. I understand they didn’t know what to do. I understand they were in a hard pickle … But I was brought up, if my girlfriends from home know something, they’re going to tell me like that.”

She added that she did not take issue with the actual note, but with Snooki and JWoww’s motivation. She explained,

“I’m not mad at them for writing the note. Like, thank you. I wish people would understand this, thank you for writing that note. I’m more mad that you guys are supposed to be my friends, and you were more worried about losing Ron as a friend than me.”

Thankfully, the falling-out did not last forever. JWoww and Snooki made up with Sammi during season 3, they did three more seasons of Jersey Shore together, and cut to 2017: JWoww and Snooki went to Sammi's 30th birthday party. The Note almost did their friendship in for good, but that typed up note was no match for their bond. Instead, this trio lived cabs-ily ever after.