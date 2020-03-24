If you also recently marathoned all seven episodes of Netflix's wild true crime series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, you should know that the story is far from over. According to Radio Times, the filmmakers behind the Netflix series actually first heard about the case via the Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast produced by Wondery. Now the podcast is being re-released every week for fans to fall down the same rabbit hole that the filmmakers did.

The podcast was originally the second season of Over My Dead Body, a show about people hitting their breaking point and doing unspeakable things. But after the success of the Netflix series, the podcast episodes have been moved to their own specific podcast page called Joe Exotic: Tiger King and are being re-released every few days. The first episode became widely available on March 19, with the second episode following suit on the 24. All six of the episodes are available on Wondery's paid subscription service if you simply can't wait days in between episodes.

The podcast didn't just inspire the Netflix show either. It's also inspired a Kate McKinnon-led scripted series about the wild tale. According to TV Line, the Saturday Night Live star has actually been involved in that adaptation since last fall — long before the Netflix series brought the story to fan attention. She's set to executive produce the limited series with Universal Content Productions, which also brought the Dirty John podcast to life on Bravo with Connie Britton starring. In the Joe Exotic series, McKinnon is set to play Carole Baskin, the activist determined to shut Joe Exotic's big cat breeding and captivity program down for good.

Netflix

Another TV Line article recently reported that the Kate McKinnon project is still in development, although it doesn't currently have a home on a network. Based on the success of Tiger King, it's likely only a matter of time now before someone snatches that story up. It's hard to go wrong with the combination of Kate McKinnon and true crime. Netflix would be a logical home for the scripted series seeing as how it's also where the docuseries lives.

The popularity of the docuseries' first seven episodes could also give way to more unscripted episodes. Tiger King producer Rebecca Chaiklin told Entertainment Weekly that they still have a lot of footage the original series didn't use, and she's open to the idea of continuing it for a second season. "It's a story that's still unfolding," she said. "We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there's a lot that's still unfolding in it, and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years."

A follow-up docuseries is probably at least a year out, as is the Kate McKinnon show if it doesn't even have a network secured yet. But the podcast is ready and available now and makes for a great resource for fans who want to dive even deeper down the rabbit hole of this twisted story.