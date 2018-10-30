After thirteen long years of waiting, John Green fans are finally seeing one of their biggest dreams come true: an adaptation of his first novel. According to the bestselling author's Twitter page, Looking for Alaska is coming to Hulu as a limited series, and the show has already secured its two lead characters.

On Tuesday, Green took to Twitter to announce that, after several stalled and failed attempts to adapt his debut novel, Looking for Alaska is finally making its on-screen debut, and the show already has its stars. The eight-episode limited series is being brought to life by Paramount Television and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire and will be available to watch on Hulu. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Hulu says the upcoming adaptation of Looking for Alaska will be:

"[...] told through the eyes of teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter, as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young, and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it. "

Green's debut novel, Looking for Alaska was originally published in 2005 to both commercial success and critical acclaim. It became a New York Times Bestseller, a USA Today Bestseller, a Los Angeles Times Book Prize Finalist and TIME Magazine‘s 100 Best Young Adult Novels of All Time, and in 2006, was the recipient of the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award. Since its publication, Looking for Alaska has sold millions of copies worldwide, and was recently included in the Greatest American Read – 100 Most Beloved Books list from PBS. Now, after many years of fans clamouring for an adaptation, it's finally making it's way to the screen.

Green teased the announcement on Twitter, saying "This has been (over!) 13 years in the making, and I am so excited." He went on to ask fans to "be kind" to the young stars when sharing opinions about their casting online, and reminded his followers he was not in charge of the decision. He did, however, say that he saw the audition tapes and according to Green, "they are both truly brilliant and embody the characters to me." A bonus: they are both fans of the book, too!

Although it will still be a while before fans get to see Looking for Alaska come to life on screen, they can start to get to know the two talented stars who will be making it happen.

Alaska Young: Kristine Froseth Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Playing the role of the book's namesake Alaska Young is Kristine Froseth, an up-and-coming actress who recently appeared in the Netflix feature film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. A fresh face in the acting world, Froseth seems like a great fit for the confident, mysterious, and unpredictable Alaska.