Jon Snow has been through a lot during the course of Game of Thrones, between falling in love with a Wilding, seeing her get killed, getting killed himself, coming back to life, and now receiving some unexpected news regarding his parentage. Jon learned he was a Targaryen on the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere, which may have been welcome news if he hadn't just had sex with his aunt. Yikes.

Audiences already knew about Jon's lineage, which Sam learned about in Season 7. However, in the April 14 premiere, Bran (aka the Three-Eyed Raven) tells Samwell Tarly that it's finally time that Jon knew the truth. "He trusts you more than anyone," Bran tells him. "Now's the time." And while Sam follows the greenseer's advice, he dreads breaking the uncomfortable news.

Sam finally summons up the courage to tell Jon the news that would alter the entire trajectory of life — that his father was Rhaegar Targaryen. "You've never been a bastard," Tarly says. "You're Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne." Jon is initially upset, since he loved Ned Stark. And if what Sam is saying is true, then that mean his father had lied to him his entire life. And while his best friend explains that it was to protect him, it's still a difficult pill to swallow.

That said, Sam's news is also awkward because Jon just boinked his aunt. See, Daenerys's father was Aerys Targaryen, who was Jon's grandfather. And while they had no way of knowing this (Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar's relationship was the best-kept secret in Westeros), the King in the North is certainly kicking himself for catching feelings.

While incest has always been a staple of the Game of Thrones universe (or must we remind you of why Bran is in a wheelchair right now?). However, accidental incest is another thing entirely, and Jon and Dany are likely going to have to have a serious talk to determine where they stand. Because their feelings aren't just going to go away, but

This is also awkward for Jon, since Dany was under the impression that she had the most legitimate claim to the throne. But in waltzes in this bastard who just happens to be her long-lost nephew? While it's too soon to tell, this may put the two royals at odds with each other, which would be bad news, since they're supposed to to join forces in order to fend off the Night Walkers. After all, the night is dark and full of terrors. And apparently, sexy aunts.