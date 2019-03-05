Prepare to get hyped, JoBros fans. The Jonas Brothers documentary is coming to Amazon Prime, and it's going to pull back the curtain to show these musical brothers in a raw, unprecedented way. The Amazon Prime exclusive is promising to "give fans an intimate look" at the group and their past, per the official press release. While further details, like a premiere date, are yet to be announced, it's an event fans won't want to miss.

Amazon Studios revealed the news on Monday, just three days after The Jonas Brothers released "Sucker," their first single in about six years. In a statement released by Amazon, the group teased their excitement about the upcoming project, saying:

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as The Jonas Brothers and us as individuals. In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."

In an interview with radio host Elvis Duran on Friday, the group discussed their intentions for making a documentary, which started about a year ago. "We wanted to tell our story, where we came from, what happened on our journey back then together," Nick said. The process was also therapeutic in helping the brothers join forces, musically, again. "We started spending a lot of time together, we realized that there was a magic when we were together that we missed," he continued.

Thanks to the documentary, fans not only have new music (and more on the way), but the family is tighter than ever. "We're in the best place as family, which is the most important thing," Nick said. "From there, this music and new chapter have just been incredible." Kevin added, "[It] was great because we had to have real conversations and not hold back. So for us, it worked out in a good way." Joe also chimed in, explaining how helpful the documentary process was in rebuilding their relationships. "It took a lot of time," he said. "We had to work through and understand what we were going through when we were that young."

While most of the documentary is being kept under wraps, some recent hints suggest when and where filming has taken place. In a recent interview on the Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Nova 969, Nick explained how a 2018 trip to Australia was the beginning of a new chapter. When Joe was as a coach on The Voice Australia last year, Nick and Kevin flew in to shoot for the doc.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

"Australia was actually a big piece of the puzzle because at that point, we had been filming a documentary for about two or three months and really just starting to unpack everything," Nick said on the show. "For us, it goes back a lot further just 'cause the way things ended back in 2012, 2013 was really complicated, both as family and as brothers. So it took some time to get into it all and like I said, unpack it."

He further explained that Kevin "surprised" him and Joe by being a part of it. "[That] was a big thing in our conversations, just the transparency of saying, you know, your willingness, Kevin, to get on a plane and go wherever we might need to go in this new chapter, given that you've got a family," Nick said.

Not only do fans have a documentary to look forward to from this unexpected reunion, but much more music. As Joe explained to Duran, the group worked at "balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and Kevin bringing so much heart into this." He revealed the group has "probably 30, 40 songs recorded" that they're excited to release. It may no longer be 2009, but that's not stopping The Jonas Brothers from dominating all over again.