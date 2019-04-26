A lot has changed between the Jonas Brothers' 2013 breakup and their recent reunion. And the trio is embracing what's different, including the fact that they're all settling down in their personal lives. For one thing, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner helped inspire the Jonas Brothers' new music, which is one major way the new era is separate from the old one.

"Priyanka and Sophie love pop music and listen to Spotify's Today's Top Hits or Apple Music all the time," Nick told Billboard during an interview with the group. "So they were a really good gauge, like, 'Does this sound good?'"

While the new album, Happiness Begins, won't be out until June 7, the trio also gave some insight about the album during the new interview. And it sounds like fans can expect that some of the song lyrics will reference the trio's partners, including Chopra and Turner. Referring to two as-yet-unreleased Jonas Brothers songs, Billboard writer Taylor Weatherby explained,

"Nick describes 'Hesitate' as Joe's love letter to Turner, while 'I Believe' is a synth-heavy slow jam that alludes to his own whirlwind romance with Chopra: 'People saying that we move too fast / But I been waiting for a reason, ain't no turning back.'"

The news that Chopra and Turner were active in helping the Jonas Brothers find a 2019-appropriate sound, as well as inspiring some of the songs, shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. The video for the band's first comeback single, "Sucker," features Chopra, Turner, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.

The trio is leaning into the fact that they're grown up and paired off, emphasizing the ladies' importance in their lives through their songs and music videos. In fact, Jonas, Chopra, and Turner have taken to calling themselves the "J sisters," showing just how close they are to both each other and to the band.

Nick also talked about how close the group's partners are during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week. "I mean, it's kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well," he told ET. "These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group... To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing."

Now that the three of them are in committed relationships — and planning their wedding, in Joe's case — the Jonas Brothers have changed a lot since the "Year 3000" days. But fans seem to be loving the new phase of their careers and their personal lives. (As Billboard noted, a significant number of people at a recent Jonas Brothers concert were teens, rather than adults who grew up with the band.)

The siblings are grown up and coupled off, and their partners are becoming a part of the band in a way, too. Chopra, Turner, and Jonas may not be on stage with the group, but it sounds like they've influenced the new album in their own way.