Your favorite boy band is definitely pumped about reaching a cool major milestone in their careers. The Jonas Brothers have their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit thanks to "Sucker." Billboard shared the news on Monday, Mar. 11, exactly 10 days after The Jonas Brothers' surprise reunion single was released along with the music video. Given that the musical family wasn't even expecting to perform as a group again, they're blown away by the song's success. In wake of the news, each member of the band has taken to social media to show their excitement (and just how little they want to contain it).

Nick Jonas, sharing a screenshot of the Billboard article and of the Hot 100 chart, wrote a lengthy message to fans acknowledging his shock. "AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude," he wrote. "There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard." Further, Nick teased what's ahead for the trio. "This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it's just the beginning of this incredible new chapter," he wrote. "This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!"

Kevin, on the other hand, was so excited, he actually filmed his reaction video while driving. "I cannot believe it. Thank you so much to everyone that downloaded and has been streaming 'Sucker.' It feels really good to be back," he said while also trying to focus on the road. "I am beyond... I don't even know what to say at this point. To my brothers Nick and Joe: I love you, I am so excited for this." While thanking all the JB supporters, he also hinted at what's in store. "To everyone that's been listening and supporting the song: You are incredible. The love is just beyond and truly absolutely amazing... So much more to come. Today's an amazing day."

And leave it to Joe to celebrate in hilarious style. On Monday, he posted a video in which he's wearing a giant red lizard mask over a Spider-Man mask over his face, shedding them off one by one and saying, "OMG." He continued, "We're number one, I can't believe it, this is crazy. You guys are amazing and I just wanna punch something and kick something." He then proceeds to jokingly kick and punch a blow-up clown doll. "Can you believe this is only the beginning?" he wrote in the video caption. Believe it, because it's happening.

They're as giddy as school kids and it's no wonder as to why. The last time the band reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart was in 2008, when their song "Burnin' Up" reached No. 5. Between dropping a surprise video, reaching No. 1, and taking over The Late Late Show for a week, nothing is off limits for this crew. Nick even recently hinted at a potential tour. "The main thing for us is just getting back in front of our fans and doing some live shows," he told Bustle. "So hopefully later on this year, we’ll get back out on the road and play some of this new music." Get ready, because they certainly are.