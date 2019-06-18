It might have been 15 years since it was first released in theaters, but Mean Girls is still a major part of pop culture. That's why Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett's new Pride collection has fans excited. The Jonathan Bennett x Tipsy Elves pride collection has iconic Mean Girls quotes with Pride-centric twists, letting you pay homage to the 2004 film all June long.

Tipsy Elves is the Shark Tank-famous holiday apparel retailer, best known for its raunchy holiday sweaters. Its Bennett Pride collection consists of 10 different tank tops, both available in men's and women's styles.

According to Page Six Style news, Bennett came up with the idea to team up with the brand after he was sent a Pride T-shirt by Tipsy Elves last year. Liking the brand's tongue-in-cheek approach to graphic tees, Bennett thought his Aaron Samuels persona would be a great addition for a Pride capsule project. The collection has slogans like “Too Gay to Function,” "Gay for Aaron Samuels" and “On Wednesdays We Wear Rainbows”

“I think ‘Gay for Aaron Samuels’ is my favorite because it’s just so funny,” the actor told Page Six Style. “I love that I make my boyfriend wear it. I make him pose for photos in it and he just looks at me and he goes, ‘Yeah babe, because I am.'”

The tanks retail for $24.95 each, and 10% of proceeds will go to The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ+ youth. Check out the selections below.

Pink doesn't cut it for Pride — you have to wear the entire rainbow instead. This tank captures that sentiment perfectly. "From sweating your way through the Pride celebrations to chilling out in the back building, this versatile tank will keep you cool and colorful AF. Pair with a pink purse if you really must," the product description reads. Cheeky.

Get in Loser Tank Top

One of the most iconic lines in the entire movie was when Regina George pulled up in her convertible and said, "Get in loser, we’re going shopping." Now that convertible is covered in a rainbow, and the phrase is Pride-ready.

Making Fetch Happen Tank

Avenge Gretchen Weiner with this tank and make fetch finally happen.

Too Gay To Function Tank Top

The first time that Cady was introduced to Damian was in class, when Janis said, "This is Damian. He's almost too gay to function." Wear that phrase with pride this month with the help of this tank.

Gay For Aaron Samuels Tank Top

Who wasn't crazy about Aaron Samuels when Mean Girls first came out? This tank lets you relive that crush nearly 15 years later, and is created with Burn Book-inspired cut-out words.

You can shop the entire collection at TipsyElves.com. If you still quote Mean Girls religiously and are always down to have more Pride items in your wardrobe, then this line is for you.