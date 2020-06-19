We are catching no breaks in 2020. Not only are we navigating the coroanvirus pandemic and a long overdue civil uprising, we also have some intense astrological factors to deal with on top of it all. In addition to dealing with a serious planetary retrograde season (with a whopping five retrograde planets), it's also eclipse season — and the June 2020 new moon solar eclipse that's headed our way this weekend is bringing about some emotional and personal changes for all zodiac signs. Taking place on June 21 in the sensitive water sign of Cancer, this eclipse has the power to restructure things in our lives on a very foundational level — and we'll see these changes manifest both personally and collectively. However, the zodiac signs most affected by the June 2020 new moon eclipse will want to strap themselves in for a particularly intense ride.

This new moon is forming a hard planetary aspect to the restrictive planet Saturn, which will create a lot of tension when it comes to trying to balance your responsibilities with your desire for freedom. We're being torn between doing what we want to do and dealing with important matters that require our attention. On top of that, eclipses are known for bringing about swift and intense changes — they deal with fate, and they swoop in to realign us on our paths. But growth spurts often come with growing pains, so don't be surprised if the weekend's energy leaves you feeling a little uncomfortable and disoriented. The restrictive push-and-pull between your desires and your responsibilities is tiring, but you'll find a better balance in the weeks to come.

Although the eclipse won't be visible from the U.S., there's no doubt its energy will be felt — and for the zodiac signs most affected by the June 2020 new moon eclipse, it will resonate even more deeply. Read on to find out if your sign is going to be heavily impacted by this weekend's intense lunation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There's a lot going on in your sign, Cancer, so don't be surprised if you feel drained this weekend. Both the sun and this new moon eclipse are blowing up your sign, and Mercury just began its retrograde here, too — so you're experiencing shifts on a deeply personal level. Prepare to grapple mentally with some identity issues, questioning who you are and what you stand for. The eclipse energy will bring you deep into these questions, but don't let the confusion get the best of you. Journal through your feelings, and you'll come out the other side with a better understanding of where you're at.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're having a totally upheaval this weekend in the way you think about leaving a mark on the world, Libra The eclipse is igniting the public image and career sector of your chart, so expect the unexpected when it comes to work. You might see a chance opportunity fly your way, or unexpectedly need to wrap something up — and you might end up being pretty emotional about the outcome. That's OK. Sit with the feelings, as uncomfortable as they may be, and try to trust the universe's process. You're in a period of unfolding when it comes to your career, and this is just one of many illuminating moments that will help you refine your vision and goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're usually the down-to-earth one in your relationships, Cap, but everyone's got a dramatic streak sometimes — and this weekend, you might be showing off yours. You're reaching an emotional and internal tipping point in some of your closest relationships, and those intense feelings are making it hard to set proper boundaries. Take a step back from any romantic situations this weekend and let yourself cool down — you'll be seeing things more clearly after the eclipse and will have a better idea of how to protect your heart and make things work.