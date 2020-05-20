HBO Max has heard the rallying cries of Justice League fans: Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut will arrive to the streamer service in 2021. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced on May 20 that Snyder’s director’s cut of the 2017 superhero film that follows Superman (Henry Cavill) as he enlists the help of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Batman (Ben Affleck), and more to defeat a foe will see the light of day, after all. More so, Snyder said his cut will be an “entirely new” thing — either a four-hour director’s cut or split into six chapters — than what fans watched in the version directed by Joss Whedon.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter on May 20. Noting that he has not watched Whedon’s theatrical version, he added, “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.” Snyder and HBO Max’s news comes in response to the 2017 social media campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, in which fans lobbied for the Justice League cut helmed by Snyder prior to him stepping away from the gig due to family matters.

Now, Snyder is in the midst of reassembling his original post-production crew to complete the process of scoring, cutting, adding and finishing visual effects, and, most notably, reaching out to actors to record new, additional dialogue. Per THR, Snyder reached out to the sizable Justice League cast — also composed of Ray Fisher, Amber Heard, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, and more — in the last few months to give them a heads up about the new version. As Snyder recalled, Fisher, who depicted Cyborg, said to him, “You’re kidding me, right?”

While one would presume that the pandemic would halt such a feat, Snyder’s wife and producing partner, Deborah, told THR, "People thought, 'It won’t be possible to ramp up, and that maybe this should go on the back burner,' but we said, 'No, this is the right time,' because our visual effects houses that rely on so much are running out of work, so now is the time to be doing this."

The news has since gained traction online among fans and the film’s actors, alike. Momoa took to Instagram on May 20 and captioned an image of the film art, “WE WANT finally it’s happening… justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you.”

More to come...