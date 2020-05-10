One year went by so fast for the Kardashian-West family. On Saturday, the Kardashians celebrated Psalm West's first birthday, posting sweet tributes and well-wishes for the family's youngest son. Kim Kardashian posted a sweet video of Psalm on Instagram, captioning the post: "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added a special birthday message, writing: "I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Kris Jenner commented on the post, writing, "Our beautiful Psalmy!!!!" Jenner also posted a photo with Psalm for his birthday on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much." She continued the sweet message, writing, "thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day," and "my heart is so full of love for you ...God Bless You Psalmy."

Kim's sisters shared the love for their nephew as well, with Kourtney Kardashian posting a sweet photo with newborn Psalm on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday Psalm, beautiful boy with that special energy." On her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian shared photos of Psalm and her daughter True, writing, "Happy Birthday to TuTu's baby."

Psalm West was born on May 9, 2019, and is the youngest of the Kardashian-West kids. He has a brother Saint, who is 4, and two sisters, Chicago, who is 2, and North West, who is 6. Kim hasn't shared many photos of her son over the past year, but ever since the KKW mogul began social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, family updates have appeared more often on her social media accounts.

On March 25, Kim posted a family photo with all four kids in their entertainment room on Instagram, asking fans for fun family activities. She wrote: "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" The reality star also posted an adorable photo of Kanye with Chicago and North on Instagram, as well as a selfie with Saint, which she captioned, "Most days we don’t get out of our pajamas."

Much like everyone impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the Kardashian-Jenner family is unable to visit with extended family, and seem to be making the most of time in their respective homes. In April, Kim shared a "postcard from home" for the June/July issue of Vogue, including several photos of the whole family in their entertainment room. She wrote: “We’re in the theater room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately. The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."

The pandemic may have stopped the Kardashian family from hosting an in-person celebration for Psalm's first birthday, but the reality stars seem to be finding unique ways to make the occasion special online.