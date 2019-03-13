You know that feeling you get when you see a photo of your friends on social media? That feeling you get when they're all hanging out and you're not there? Yeah, FOMO — Fear Of Missing Out. Well, after Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian all hung out together the other night, Kendall Jenner admitted to experiencing just that, according to a recent comment she made on Kourtney's Instagram page.

It's not exactly clear what the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were up to without Kendall, but they all looked incredibly glam — while posing in what appears to be a surprisingly average bathroom, no less. Based on what you can see in the picture — which, admittedly, isn't much — it looks like they totally could have been in the bathroom of like, a Starbucks or The Cheesecake Factory. Of course, they probably weren't in the bathroom of a Starbucks or The Cheesecake Factory, but still.

Anyway, after Kourtney posted her photo to Instagram on Tuesday — which she captioned, "Double date" — Kendall wrote, "fomo" in the comments. Something about the fact that she used all lowercase letters kind of makes it seem extra pitiful, right? Kourtney made sure to let Kendall know that she was missed, though, by replying to her comment with a very sad emoji face.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Alas, Kourtney wasn't the only one who posted a photo from the sisters' night out, which probably made Kendall feel extra bummed. Aww, poor Kenny! Both Kim and Kylie posted more than a few video clips to their Instagram Story, including several of the two of them posing together and singing along to some Kanye West songs.

Kim must have seen Kendall's comment on Kourtney's picture, though, because she ended up posting the same photo to her Story with a caption that read, "We miss you @kendalljenner." Wasn't that sweet?

But in all honesty, Kendall couldn't have possibly been *that* upset, because it looks like she had a pretty fun night herself. First, the 23-year-old model shared a video to her Instagram Story of herself with Hailey Baldwin — er, Bieber — with a caption that read, "girls night." Based on the venue she tagged, it appears as if she was in New York, so it's probably safe to assume that she wasn't with her sisters because they were in their hometown of L.A.

Anyway, the second clip that Kendall posted to her IG Story showed off the rest of the crew she hung out with that night. In addition to Mrs. Justin Bieber, Kendall partied with fellow models Cara Delevingne, Elsa Hosk, and Joan Smalls. Not bad company.

Hey, at least Kendall wasn't like, sitting at home alone experiencing FOMO. It's not like they intentionally left her out. That would suck. And her response would have probably been something along the lines of "WTF," instead of "fomo." Still, it's totally understandable that she'd feel a little bummed about missing her sisters' night out. Don't worry, Kenny — there are an endless number of bathrooms out there for all five of you to pose in sometime soon.