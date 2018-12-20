It feels like the end of an era. Bad news for fans of reality TV's most famous family: The Kardashians are shutting down their apps. Kim Kardashian announced the news in a statement she shared on her website on Wednesday, and although she didn't go into the details of why they've decided to make this "difficult decision," it seems like it's something they've thought about for a long time.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian's statement said:

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."

So far, none of the sisters have explained what will happen to the existing apps and websites — will they just stop updating, or will they disappear altogether in 2019? — but it's sad to say goodbye to a service that helped fans stay close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. Subscribers of the apps gained access to exclusive photos, videos, blog posts, and other content from the Kardashian-Jenner ladies, and now, it's no more.

The Kardashians launched their apps more than three years ago in September 2015. At an event where they announced the news, they said they each developed their apps and websites separately so that they would be unique to what each of them is interested in. At the time, Kim said:

"We all have such different personalities. We obviously love a lot of the same things, but then we have such different passions. Kylie loves her makeup and she's really into showing a lot of her dogs and the things that are in her house. Kendall is always running around all over the world modeling, having these amazing adventures. Kourtney has this whole mom life that’s so inspiring. And Khloe with her fitness. And mine is kind of fashion. And we all have tutorials so we all have such different personalities but we're so excited to share that and give this extra in-depth glimpse."

Since then, they've kept fans updated with exclusive content, like when Khloé opened up about motherhood in a post on her app that was shared just weeks after True Thompson's birth.

But maybe fans should have seen this coming — after all, Kendall Jenner shut down her app a year ago. In December 2017, Jenner shared the bad news with her fans, saying that her "goals and priorities" had changed. At the time, she issued a similar statement to the one that Kim has shared now.

“As I look ahead to the next year, my goals and priorities are changing,” Jenner said. “I’ve had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018. I hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you. Love, Kendall.”

It's certainly a bummer that the Kardashian-Jenner apps and sites are over, but knowing these sisters, something even better is ahead in the future. After the busy year they all had in 2018, whatever's next in 2019 has to be good.