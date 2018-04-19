Khloe Kardashian's Comments About Parenting Advice Has So Much Praise For Her Sisters

If you've been loving all the Khloé Kardashian baby news lately, you're not alone. The new mom is latest Kardashian sibling to welcome a baby into the world — True Thompson, born April 12. With becoming a new mom, Khloé Kardashian commented on parenting advice with so much praise for her sisters. Lucky for Khloe, she has a ton of awesome parenting examples to follow in her own family.

Her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, younger brother Rob Kardashian, and younger sister Kylie Jenner, have many of their own children between them — likely setting Khloé up to be one of the greatest aunts ever. Oh, and Khloé is oh, so grateful for having awesome parenting models to look up to, as well. In fact, the reality star took her her mobile app "Khloé With A K" to let fans just how much she looks up to her siblings and their parenting skills, saying:

"My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can't say exactly what advice or skills I'll be taking from them, but I'm going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me."

But seriously, with Khloé being an aunt for almost a decade now, there's no way that she won't be able to handle anything coming her way. With gloating about her sisters being amazing parents, however, the star isn't rushing to take on all of their advice just yet.

She continued:

"Even though I'm not big on taking advice — I don't believe there's only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines — it's so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I've already learned so much."

Anyone who's familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner family dynamic knows that the 33-year-old has always been more of the outspoken sibling. So, hearing Khloé's candor shouldn't catch most off guard. Just like a ton of other first-time parents, the new mom may want to do things her way. But luckily, if she does need advice, she can turn to her family members for bits and pieces of advice occasionally.

Of course, since giving birth to her healthy baby girl, Khloé has reportedly been over the moon and filled with so much joy. It's also been reported that the reality star gave birth to baby True in Cleveland, Ohio, while surrounded by a supportive group of family and friends. Khloé first announced her pregnancy in December 2017 with a post on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!

Fast-forward to now: Khloé has yet to share the first official photo of her new born with the world, but Khloé did give fans glimpse of a very pink set of balloons that were perhaps celebrating the arrival of Baby True in an Instagram photo.

Introducing baby True into the world — who takes on the first name of Kris Jenner's grandfather, and the middle name of Kris's father — Khloé posted the sweet photo of pink balloons to her Instagram page. She wrote, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE." And although she didn't show True's actual face, just knowing that she's filled with love should totally melt your heart.

Fans may have to wait a little longer than expected to catch a glimpse of True's adorable face, but it's just really great to hear that Khloé has been completely loving motherhood.