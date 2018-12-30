Britain is currently scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, but the latest Brexit updates have cast some doubt as to whether there will actually be a formal separation. As U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to rally enough support to pass her EU-approved Brexit deal through U.K. Parliament, a senior government official has warned Brexit may have only a "50-50" chance of actually happening.

Shortly after the European Union voted to approve May's Brexit plan in late November, the prime minister abruptly canceled a planned vote when it became clear that her plan for withdrawal had garnered little support in Parliament. U.K. lawmakers are now set to vote on the deal sometime between Jan. 14 and 21. According to International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, that vote could be crucial to the future of Brexit.

"If we were not to vote for that, I'm not sure I would give [Brexit] much more than 50-50," Fox said in reference to the current March 29 deadline during an interview with The Sunday Times.

Fox, a Brexit supporter himself, also said that the only way to be "100 percent certain" that Britain would exit the European Union in March 2019 was for U.K. ministers to support May's deal so that it would pass through Parliament. Rejecting the deal, Fox said, "would shatter the bond of trust between the electorate and Parliament."

