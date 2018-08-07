Elle Woods is coming back. What, like it's hard? Let's be real, when it was announced that one of the most beloved characters of the early 2000s was making a comeback, fans lost their collective minds. And now, Reese Witherspoon has teased that Legally Blonde 3 might bring back some favorite characters. While nothing is confirmed yet, this is super exciting news for the next installment in the franchise.

On Monday, Entertainment Tonight spoke with Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of her new talk show series, Shine On With Reese. Speaking with the outlet, the actor gushed about the plans for the newest Legally Blonde film. “Oh, it’s gonna be so fun!” she said. “I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters." Witherspoon is enjoying making Legally Blonde 3 so much, she couldn't stop herself from praising it already. "I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, ‘This is gonna be good,'" she added.

Witherspoon's enthusiasm is palpable from just that statement alone. Now that things are already in the works, Legally Blonde 3 seems more than just news, it's happening. After Legally Blonde premiered in 2001, and the sequel coming out two years later, it's been 17 years since fans have seen Elle Woods on the big screen, sporting new pink attire and toting around her faithful companion, Bruiser Woods. But it also makes you wonder: who are these new characters being introduced? And more importantly, which old faces are coming back?

Well, there are two past stars who have already spoken about their hopeful involvement in this new installment. Regina King, who played congressional staffer Grace Rossiter in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, expressed her immense love for Witherspoon to Entertainment Weekly and promised she would come back in a heartbeat. "If she asked me to come back, even if it was just for a scene, I would," she said. And Matthew Davis, who played Elle Woods' initial love interest Warner, also wants to come back. "I'm thrilled, and I don’t know anything," he told EW. "I would love to see where the writers think Warner is at this point."

Davis even has an idea on how they could bring Warner back into Elle's life in a future film. "I would love to see something where perhaps Warner is married to a politician," Davis said."And her opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods. So it's Elle Woods driving this campaign against the wife of Warner."

While no one else from the cast has publicly said they want in on the third movie, most of the writing team is coming back, so anyone is fair game. Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach, who played Elle's besties Margot and Serena, made appearances in both films, so odds are they could be back. What best friends would they be if they didn't show up? No doubt fans would also love to see Jennifer Coolidge — who played the lovable Paulette Bonafonté — come back in Legally Blonde 3. And then there's Elle's husband, Emmett, played by Luke Wilson. It would be pretty tragic if he didn't come back to fight for justice alongside Elle Woods.

The world needs Elle Woods and her cast of friends and family now more than ever, so here's hoping that former Legally Blonde cast members are just as excited for the new movie as Witherspoon is.