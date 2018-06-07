It's time to start practicing your bend and snap, because Legally Blonde 3 is definitely happening. Sure, it was reported that the threequel was so close to happening, but Reese Witherspoon has officially confirmed Legally Blonde 3 with the best throwback to the series ever. What, like it's hard to recreate an iconic scene of Elle Woods lounging in her pool?

On Thursday morning, Witherspoon posted a video that had her rocking that sequined hot-pink bikini once again. This time to let fans know Legally Blonde 3 is a-go. "It's true," she captioned the clip, which has her silently floating past the camera as she lounges on a bright blue swim floaty.

No need for her to throw out any legal jargon here since, let's be honest, fans were likely on board once Witherspoon showed up onscreen in the bikini Elle wore in her Harvard admissions video. And clearly, with over 800,000 views, fans also accept that Witherspoon is going to once again play a fantastic lawyer.

Last year, there were rumors that Witherspoon would be going Blonde again. "We've thought about it," Witherspoon, who last played Elle in 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, told E! News in January 2017. Witherspoon said that bringing back the feminist icon felt especially important in this political climate in which the president has a history of making offensive comments about women. "I think women need that kind of positivity right now," she said then.

But you can't blame fans for heeding their excitement, since it wasn't the first time Witherspoon had teased the third installment of the Legally Blonde series. In October 2015, Witherspoon appeared on Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe and said, "I think we're ready to see Elle and see what she's up to lately." Now, three years later, it seems the world is finally ready for another Legally Blonde.

Earlier this week, details of Legally Blonde 3 started to surface. According to Deadline, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah — who adapted the original film from the eponymous Amanda Brown novel the franchise is based on — are reportedly set to write the script, and Witherspoon is set to co-produce.

While it's unclear what Legally Blonde 3 will be about, Witherspoon has always said she would make another Legally Blonde if she was pitched a great script. "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it," Witherspoon told E! News in January 2017.

Later that year, Witherspoon even pitched a few ideas of her own about what Elle Woods might be up to now. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the host suggested Witherspoon's character could be the President of the United States in a new movie. "She could," Witherspoon said. "She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be like a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison. She could be anything!"

That "she could be anything" attitude is probably why fans have felt comfortable pitching their own ideas for this threequel on Twitter. Most people had a lot of spot-on suggestions for the film's title like Threegally Blonde. "If it isn't 'Legally Blonde 3: Commander In Chic,' I really cannot care," Twitter user @kathriller wrote.

Stephen Colbert joked, "Reese Witherspoon has announced they're making 'Legally Blonde 3.' Please make it be about Elle Woods joining Mueller's team." While Melissa Silverstein, founder of Women And Hollywood, had one request: "Hire a female director."

Already, Deadline has reported that this new Legally Blonde will likely be focused on female empowerment, which isn't a surprise after Witherspoon's success with the female-fronted Big Little Lies, which is returning for Season 2.

Witherspoon has made it her mission to celebrate women's voices and their work so it can be assumed that she'll be looking for a woman to helm this film. What can also be assumed is Legally Blonde 3 will be like senior year, except for funner.