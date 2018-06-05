The age-old saying goes that you can never have too much of a good thing. Warner Brothers clearly took this concept and ran with it, because if there's one thing fans will notice in the new trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, it's that the sequel is even more star-studded than the original. (And that is so not a bad thing.)

Along with some of your favorite returning characters, which includes the likes of Master Builder Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), Superman (Channing Tatum), and Green Lantern (Jonah Hill), there will also be the addition of Tiffany Haddish, Broad City's Arturo Castro, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz. Now that is one dynamic group of people fans can totally get behind.

But while the cast itself may be amazing, everything is no longer awesome for the heroes of Bricksburg. Based on the footage shown in the trailer, their lives have now descended into chaos after a series of horrific events that happened thanks to Taco Tuesday. Emmet, of course, continues to carry on with life as though everything is still "awesome," though when a new threat comes their way, he has no choice but to rise up and take action once more.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The video doesn't go into too much detail outside of that, but the jokes are just hilarious as ever. One particularly standout part is where the invader can't understand why Emmet is considered to be the fearless leader when Wyldstyle is constantly doing all the work. (Huh, what an intriguing concept to explore. Why is that?)

This sequel has been a long time coming in the franchise. The original film hit theaters all the way back in 2014, which then led to not one, but two other spinoff projects: The Lego Batman Movie, which debuted in February 2017, and The Lego Ninjago Movie, which came out in September 2017. So the actual sequel is something fans have been waiting on for quite a while now.

The only downside to all of this is that viewers still have a ways to go before they can head to the movie theater to see it. According to Collider, The LEGO Movie 2 comes out on Feb. 8, 2019, meaning you have to wait until next year to go see it. It's certainly better than no sequel at all, but that won't make these next several months any easier to get through. Thanks to the trailer, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to seeing how this particular story will play out. Granted, it's always possible the premiere date could get moved up and get released sooner than expected, but it's unlikely. (Though it did happen with Avengers: Infinity War — just saying.)

Naturally, fans can expect to see a lot of the same things they came to love about the first film reflected in this latest iteration (the jokes, the A-list stars, the catchy songs). However, that doesn't mean there won't be any new changes, especially with a new director working behind the scenes. In case you didn't know, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were the masterminds behind the first film, but he ended up not taking up the reigns for the sequel. Instead, Lego Movie 2 is under the leadership of Mike Mitchell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So it'll be interesting to see how this change-up will impact the feel of the franchise.

Fans shouldn't worry too much about that, though. If the trailer is any indication, it'll be well worth the wait. Apparently everything is still awesome after all.