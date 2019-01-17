All nudes are not the same — and that refers to everything from one's skin tone to stockings to clothing to foundation to concealer to lipstick and beyond. What looks nude to one person is perceived as totally different to another. The Lip Bar offers 16 different nude lippies in an inclusive variety of tones, formulas, and finishes. The brand's latest campaign also calls attention to the fact that there is no such thing as a universal nude and that there is no "one nude fits all." The brand reminds us that there are different nudes for everyone.

The Lip Bar is built on an ethos of challenging beauty standards. Its latest imagery, as well as its offerings, do just that.

Indeed, nude skin and the idea of nude makeup is totally subjective — since nude means very specific things to each person observing and processing it based on their own skin tone, what their eyes see, their perception, and their life experience.

The Lip Bar, whose products are available via its site and at Target, offers many neutrals and nudes — from rich chocolate mattes to frosty and pink'ish glosses with the perfect dose of shimmer.

"My goal is for The Lip Bar to serve as that reminder that you are enough, you are beautiful, and your skin tone, whatever that may be, is valid here at The Lip Bar," says brand founder and CEO Melissa Butler.

The brand's nude lip products span the spectrum when it comes to shades, gradience, and textures. You are guaranteed to find something that works for you and looks smashing when swiped across your pout.

Bustle had the opportunity to speak with Butler exclusively about how her brand is championing inclusivity. "Nude used to be beige," she tells me via email. "It was one color or one very limited range of colors."

She continues, "The idea of 'flesh' almost immediately evoked an idea that there was only one flesh. Only one body that was worthy... it was one of the many parts of the conditioning that taught people of color they didn't belong."

Thankfully, the beauty industry has shifted regarding the idea of "flesh-colored."

"Today, we've been able to extract power from the oppression and say, 'You know what — I'm going to create my own beauty standard,'" Butler enthuses. "Since 2012, we've been creating jarring imagery with the goal of saying, 'Hey everyone, beauty looks like this and this and this, too." Because it does.

Butler is pleased with the evolution of the industry and its embrace of women of color, noting, "Big companies are seeing their growth come from Latinas and Black women."

But that's just the beginning and Butler plans to remain at the forefront of inclusivity. "Through my work with The Lip Bar, it is my goal to make sure that diversity isn't a trend — that 16 nudes isn't the anomaly, it's the standard," she states.

Butler also weighs in with her tips on how to "nude" aka how to choose your nude. "Nudes are tough," the founder explains. "I've heard everything from match the color of your nipples to match the inner pupils of your eyes."

Clearly, nude matching isn't an exact science. She explains how she picks which works best for her, saying, "For me, there's no one way to 'nude,' which is why we have so many colors. But I typically go with a nude that compliments the darkest area of my face — my chin — and then pick the undertone of that shade that I want for the day, be it a pink nude or brown nude. If I do a pink nude, I typically line my lips with a deeper lipstick color first. Savage is my go to. "

Ultimately, though, Butler shares this universal and it's all about a product that's coming back into vogue. "When in doubt, apply gloss," she confesses. "I know we're all still matte crazy, but gloss will change any nude... into a less intimidating version of itself."

She declares "gloss is your friend — especially when going for the nude look. Adding a touch of sheen will also make lips appear fuller and give you more of a youthful look."

Take it from The Lip Bar's founder — Butler is a nude lip pro.

Here's a rundown of the brand's shades IRL and ORL — on real lips.

Baby Bellini's creamy pink cast is luscious.

Basic Bish is anything but.

Bourgeois is marked by deep pink tones.

Cafe Au Lait is quite a milky peach.

Chocolate Spritzer stuns and is a soft 'n' peachy brown.

Class Act is so rich 'n' rosy.

Cocoa Cooler is a cool 'n' rosy brown.

Cougar boasts coral tones.

Curl Friend is mauved out.

First Lady is a frosty 'n' glossy pink.

Gin-Ger & Tonic is a milky beige.

Goals is as peachy as it is pink.

Goddess has that creamy and icy shimmer.

Heartbreaker is a stunning reddish brown.

Know It All is a rosy brown, too.

Man Eater is a rosy matte.

Mochajito is a delish mauve brown.

Ms. Independent rocks a sweet, peachy x caramel undertone.

Savage is all about the plum tones.

The notion of nude has been beautifully redefined.

You can choose from liquid mattes.

Or swipe a bullet across your kisser.

You can start or finish any look with gloss.

Nude is you, thanks to The Lip Bar.