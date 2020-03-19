Little Fires Everywhere officially hit Hulu on March 18 with three new episodes and future installments will debut once a week on Wednesday. Based on Chelsea Ng's best-selling novel of the same name, the story follows the intertwined lives of Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) as well as their teenage children. What transpires is a complicated web of neighborhood secrets, truths, and lies that eventually lead to disaster. Besides the stellar acting and drama-filled plot, viewers can look forward to a ton of ‘90s-era outfit inspo with each new episode, as the show is set in 1997.

Shirred shirts, denim miniskirts, slip dresses, and more fill the screen from beginning to end, courtesy of star wardrobe stylist Lyn Paolo. And since ‘90s trends have been ubiquitous for the past few years, there couldn’t be a better time to infuse your wardrobe with nostalgic fashion finds.

From Izzy's grunge-inspired choker and all-black separates to Pearl's lace dresses layered under cardigans, the show's wardrobe will give your closet the '90s-inspired upgrade it's so desperately craving. Ahead, recreate the best looks worn by the teen stars of Hulu’s new show Little Fires Everywhere — and check back in for updates as the season progresses.

Cardigan + Plaid Mini Skirt Courtesy of Hulu Channel your inner preppy schoolgirl á la Lexie with a plaid skirt and cardigan sweater. It’s a great go-to uniform all Spring and Summer long.

Izzy's Tank Dress + Choker Necklace Courtesy of Hulu Ah, the beloved go-anywhere look from the ‘90s. With Izzy's mini tank dress and choker necklace from Little Fires Everywhere, you can slip into flats, heels, or even sneakers, depending on what the day might bring.

Smocked Top + Denim Mini Skirt Courtesy of Hulu Dress up your denim mini skirt with a '90s shirred or smocked top. Pearl ups the ante with a cardigan and choker in complementary hues.

Slip Dress + Headband Courtesy of Hulu For dressier date nights, consider a silk slip dress in a bright red hue, styled with a statement-making headband to finish it off like Lexie.