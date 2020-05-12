It's been almost two decades since the iconic bra episode of Lizzie McGuire aired, so how better to celebrate it than a live reading? The Lizzie McGuire cast reunited for a virtual table read of the episode on Monday, May 11. It might not be the long-awaited Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot, but it's something.

Duff led the virtual table read of "Between A Rock And A Bra Place," in which, you know, Lizzie and Miranda shop for their first bras, a rite of passage for girls everywhere. She credited the brilliant idea to her onscreen brother Jake Thomas (Matt) and introduced the rest of the cast, Lalaine (Miranda), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Hailee Todd (Jo), Robert Carradine (Sam), Ashlie Brillault (Kate), Davida Williams (Claire), and Kyle Downes, who played Larry Tudgeman, but sat in to portray late martial arts actor David Carradine, real-life brother of Robert. And most importantly, Duff had a cutout of Animated Lizzie at her disposal.

Writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel also joined in on the reunion, spilling some tea about how they wrote the episode, and got bra shopping approved by the Disney Channel. According to Bargiel, Disney said the word "bra" could only be said twice in the episode (a rule that was broken just a little), and there could be no close-up of a bra seen onscreen. They also had to balance the bra plot with a "boy story," which is how Nina came up with a kung-fu storyline for Matt and the idea of bringing in David.

After reading the ground-breaking episode, the cast opened up about their memories filming. The episode was shot right around the time Duff got her own first bra, but she never felt uncomfortable filming it. "We all became such a family, the crew included," she said, explaining that it was more fun than awkward. "But there was that part inside of me that was like, it's so weird — it's new that I'm wearing a bra — and now I'm acting out this scene that's very close proximity to my real life..."

Lalaine agreed with her co-star. "I think it was awkward for a second because it was that age where we were developing," she explained. "But it was only for a second that it was awkward." Williams, meanwhile, had a much more surreal experience, saying that the wardrobe department actually provided her first underwire bra.

While none of the cast mentioned the reboot, which is on hiatus due to creative differences between Disney+ and Duff, along with the firing of original showrunner Terri Minsky, the reunion still gives some hope that it will go ahead. "I truly believe that this show was magical, and everyone that was a part of it created that and made that show mean so much to so many people," Duff said at the end of the virtual reunion. "I think we're all really grateful to have experienced that." Hopefully, they'll experience it once again very soon.