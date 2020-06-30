In mid-June, M.A.C announced its partnership with multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor. At the time, the beauty brand and Taylor hadn't announced what was inside, but now, fans can get their first official look at the '90s-inspired products in the MAC x Teyana Taylor Collection.

Inside, fans will find four lipsticks, four lip glasses, four lip liners, and a golden-bronze hued Extra Dimension Skin Finish (Taylor's self-professed favorite M.A.C product, according to the brand). The lipsticks will retail for $20, lip glasses and liners for $19, and the Extra Dimension Skin Finish for $37. The products drop July 14 on M.A.C's website and Macy's online.

In a statement, Taylor said she was "inspired by the '90s and the heart & soul of Harlem." The decade, indeed, is alive and well in the M.A.C collection, from the neon-hued packaging to the warm, rich tones of the lip products.

According to Fatima Thomas, M.A.C's New York-based senior national artist, Taylor's collection also embraces versatility and uniqueness. "Style, confidence and versatility as an artist are just a few of [Taylor's] superpowers," she said in a statement. "They’re translated into this collection, with lip treats for every style mood.” Each piece is meant to be combined and customized for users' personal style.

In a video shared exclusively with Bustle, Taylor wears her new M.A.C creations showcasing the bold '90s styles and the collection's versatility. Take a look: