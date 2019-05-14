Whether you’re a fashionista who rocks dresses day in and day out or consistently sports casual clothes, there’s one thing many won’t sacrifice in their daily outfits: Comfort. It’s the key ingredient for a no-fuss look and the reason for Madewell’s activewear collaboration with Outdoor Voices that just launched (offers sizes XS to XL).

On the days where constricting clothes aren’t the ideal OOTD, the Madewell x Outdoor Voices collection could be the comfortable choice fans reach for in their closets. According to a press release from Madewell, the limited edition active line consists of leggings, tees, pullovers crop tops and accessories. Every piece is entirely designed for comfort, performance, and versatility, so wearers can move how they want for any casual occasion.

“They [Madewell] put their customers first and curate special experiences for their community just like we do,” said Tyler Haney, founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices in the release. “The OV x Madewell Kit makes getting active easy, which means more time for #DoingThings!"

Outdoor Voices’ “kits” is the one-stop shop where customers can literally purchase an entire look if struggling to navigate all the pieces. The kit designed with Madewell uses Outdoor Voices’ signature compression fabric to shape the body while offering a pair of ¾ Warmup Leggings and a matching crop top in three versatile hues of Dove and Ash, Rose Quartz and Terracotta, and Emerald and Slate each kit retailing for $95.

“We’re excited to bring our customers this exclusive collection,” Madewell's Head of Design Joyce Lee added, “It’s perfect whether you’re going to yoga, walking the dog, or meeting a friend for coffee.”

The entire collection is already available on the Madewell and Outdoor Voices websites as well as in select Madewell and OV stores.

Here are the best picks from this cozy and comfortable active wear line.

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit In Dove and Ash

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit $95 Madewell Buy at Madewell

Running to the market or jogging to the mailbox this Madewell x Outdoor Voices kit works for both. This set featured two-toned white and gray hues for a futuristic minimalist active look.

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit In Rose Quartz and Terracotta

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit $95 Madewell Buy at Madewell

A pop of color never hurt anybody, and fans can pick up this cute kit in Rose Quartz and Terracotta. Plus, if fans are in the mood to switch up their crop tops with their bottoms, shoppers can swap at no extra cost.

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Pullover

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Pullover $79.50 Madewell Buy at Madewell

There's nothing more comforting than an oversized sweatshirt to cuddle with, so Madewell and Outdoor Voices tosses in this gray and blue pullover. Shoppers can wear it over any of the crop tops to stay warm on those colder trips to the gym.

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Scrunchie

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Scrunchie $9.50 Madewell Buy at Madewell

Remembering to stay on theme in the three color ways, Madewell and Outdoor Voices also offer up three scrunchies, so wearers won't whip their hair back and forth while working up a sweat.

Madewell x Outdoor Voices Kit In Emerald and Slate

Madewell x Outdoor Voices $95 Madewell Buy at Madewell

The last set in the collection is this earthy kit in Emerald and Slate. Throw on a cool denim jacket with this kit and it's officially a "lewk."

Fashion lovers don't have to fight their clothes to rock a cool, but casual outfit. In fact, it's the clothing that moves with you (and not against you) that makes for the best OOTD.