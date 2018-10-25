Just yesterday your hearts and taste buds were blessed with the news that McDonald's expanded its breakfast menu for the first time in five years, introducing the Triple Breakfast Stacks that essentially take their regular breakfast sandwiches and pile on more meat and cheese than ever before. But meat lovers out there, if you're still feeling peckish come lunch time, I come bearing delicious tidings: the McDonald's McRib is back for a limited time, per a press released from McDonald's, at a whopping 9,000 locations nationwide.

This year, though, you don't even have to put on your sneakers to enjoy the BBQ sauce-laden dream that is the McRib; you can get it delivered straight to your door. Uber Eats is offering McRib delivery, meaning you can pull up the app right the heck now, order yourself a McRib, and be the envy of all of your coworkers. (I mean, yes, you have the option of ordering some for them, too, but I'll leave that up to your discretion depending on how diabolical you're feeling today.) And thanks to ~McDelivery~ on Uber Eats, this sandwich will be at your desk/couch/wherever it is you have planted your butt in 31 minutes or less. What a time to be young and alive and enjoy McEating things!

If you are less than familiar with McDonald's famed McRib, or just like to read about sandwich descriptions to feel something, then brace yourself for the glory: the McRib features seasoned boneless pork with in tangy barbecue sauce, slivered onions, and sour pickles, all wedged between a hoagie bun. It was first introduced to the McDonald's menu in 1981, but apparently the world was not ready for it, per Business Insider — due to poor sales, it was removed in 1985. It earned back a spot from 1989 to 2005, but since 2006, has only been available on the menu seasonally for a limited time — which, naturally, has sent fans into McRib frenzies so intense that there is a literal website devoted to locating them.

Luckily, in this Year of Our McRib Delivery 2018, finding it is a heck of a lot easier: you can download the McDonald’s Finder app or the Uber Eats app to locate the McRib closest to you, and see if you're within the delivery radius of one. (McPrayers up, y'all.)

No official word on how long the McRib will be on the menu this time around, so I'd say better to play it safe than sorry — which, to be clear, is my slightly less aggressive way of saying "order a McRib every day until Ronald McDonald himself steps in and tells you no". It was last on the menu in November 2017, so it's safe to assume you've got about a month to take this saucey sandwich to the face before it goes back into the McVault for the winter. In the meantime, if anyone needs me, I'm going to be cleaning up my saliva that collected on my keyboard from all the McRib photos I just scrolled past on my feed. GOOD DAY, ALL.