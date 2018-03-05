Considering the the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in Hollywood (and beyond), it's only fitting that they would be hot topics at this year's Academy Awards, and there were plenty of powerful #MeToo references at the 2018 Oscars.

The many references during the Academy Awards came after celebs made a huge statement of support during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. Many in attendance wore black to the event, and many celebrities also wore Time's Up pins in support of the movement. Actors such as Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Williams, among others, also sought to shine a light on other social movements by bringing activists like Ai-jen Poo, Rosa Clemente, and Tarana Burke (who founded the #MeToo movement) as their guests to the event.

Since these movements are showing no signs of slowing down, it makes sense that celebrities would also be vocal about them at the most high-profile awards show of the year. The Academy Awards host himself, Jimmy Kimmel, also referenced #MeToo in his monologue.

But that doesn't mean that other celebrities refrained from discussing the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Check out what some other famous personalities had to say.

Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, who both came forward and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment with accounts in the New York Times and the New Yorker, respectively, (Weinstein has denied the allegations), attended the Academy Awards as each others' dates. "I want people to know that this movement isn't stopping. We're going to move forward until we have an equitable and safe space for women," Sorvino said. She added that she's been busy working with Equal Rights Advocates, a foundation that fights for women's equality.

Judd said that she chose to come forward with her allegations in order to change the tide and put the "shame back on the perpetrator" instead of on the victim. She also directed viewers to the Time's Up movement website, which so far has raised millions of dollars for its legal defense fund since its founding in January 2018.

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel started off his monologue with a slew of jokes relating back to this changing of the tide, including some quips about the Oscar statuette itself. He also directly commented on Harvey Weinstein's ousting from the Academy. He then commented directly on the #MeToo and Time's Up movements by saying, "We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. Things are changing for the better."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani and Lupita Nyong'o made a powerful statement about the dreamers as they presented the Oscar for Best Production Design. "We are DREAMers. We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood. And dreams are the foundation of America. And so to all the DREAMers out there, we stand with you," Nanjiani said. Their show of solidarity served as the first mention for the DREAMers during the ceremony.

A Big Time's Up Moment

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In what was the best montage of the night, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabella Sciorra introduced a video containing all of the trailblazing films within the past year. The montage also contained interviews with many personalities such as Lee Daniels and Greta Gerwig, who not only called for a push for more diversity within the industry, but also implored viewers everywhere to let their voices be heard in every industry.

While the #MeToo and Time's Up movements have only recently gained an incredible amount of traction in Hollywood in late 2017 and early 2018, it doesn't look like they're losing any steam yet if these powerful celebrity responses are any indication.