It's time to rise, shine, and fight — at least, it is behind the scenes of this highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series. On Monday, August 12, the streaming service released the first Morning Show trailer starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and while the clip is designed to be mysterious, it's clear that there will be plenty of infighting and behind the scenes drama on the set of this fictional morning show.

Opening with a long shot of an empty studio hallway — with a poster featuring The Morning Show anchors, played by Aniston and Steve Carrell — the clip guides viewers throughout the studio, as the show's trio of stars argue in voiceover. "Don't you ever question my integrity in my own house again," Aniston says at one point, later yelling above the overlapping dialogue to declare, "We are doing this my way!" Clearly, the news isn't the only thing that's breaking on this morning show.

Apple TV on YouTube

