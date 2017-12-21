The Most Popular Lipstick On Pinterest Costs Less Than $10

With all the beauty vloggers, indie cosmetic empires, and dreamy Instagram makeup tutorials circling around on the internet, it seems near-impossible not to be surrounded by new products to try on the daily. And if you have a weakness for your makeup drawer, that can add up, and fast. From $100 eyeshadow palettes that have mesmerizing, mermaid-like hues, to photo-finish foundations that set you back a cool $50, to lipstick tubes that cost $20 but are so hard to limit to only one, a paycheck can disappear in a blink of an eye if you let it. That's why when the most popular lipstick on Pinterest was announced, the price tag attached to it was a head scratcher...and a godsend.

It wasn't a reasonably priced Kat Von D lippie for $23. It wasn't a designer hue with a $55 price tag attached. It was a normal drugstore brand that would cost you less than a Chillis meal at lunch time.

The most popular lipstick on Pinterest is L'Oréal Paris Infallible Paints in Spicy Blush, a dark mauve color that looks perfect for the winter season. And seeing how Pinterest is all about the visuals and the romantic, this-can't-be-real-life snapshots, that's saying something. And the best part? It only retails for $9 and you can pick it up at any drugstore you pass by on the street. You can buy tampons, sour straws, and the hottest lipstick on the market all in one go.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint In Nude Star, $9, Walgreens

This isn't a traditional creamy or matte lipstick, though. It's more of a lacquer, so it glides on like super-pigmented gloss, giving you a wet and glossy finish that looks like vinyl. But if you're in the mood to switch up your look from matte to shine, this dark nude is just the ticket. It's also smudge-proof and waterproof, so it won't wipe away after one drink if you decide to wear it out with friends, or head to work with a morning cup of coffee.

And people who took a shot on the drugstore lippie seemed to love it. One reviewer on Walgreens wrote, "One application outlasted several cups of morning coffee without need to touch up or reapply. My lips felt smooth and hydrated without feeling sticky and the color didn't feather out past my lip line."

The color is also super pigmented, giving you a color that's true to the shade displayed in the tube. "The color payoff on this product is STUNNING — it's super pigmented in one swipe," one beauty lover shared.

Another user liked that it didn't dry out their lips like other long-lasting lip products tend to do. "It had a hydrating jelly consistency and went on opaque and did not feather what so ever!" they shared.

However, some people weren't as lucky with the staying power, writing, "I felt like it came off on everything I ate/drank. That being said, it's not a stain (which I previously thought it was), so I can't exactly fault it for it's short lifetime." Another user wrote, "I knocked one star off because this baby wants to transfer to EVERYTHING. It never truly dried down on my lips. I think I'm going to try it over a lip liner to see if that helps it stay put a little better."

But part of the reason that might have happened was because other users might have prepped their lips with lip liner and set the lipstick with powder through a tissue, helping it stay on longer.

While there are definitely other formulas on the market that seem to defy science with their staying power, for a drugstore brand with a cheap price, this versatile, dusty pink hue is worth a shot.