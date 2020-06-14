During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have turned to streaming services to pass the time while social distancing. As more viewers seek out content online, the most popular shows on Netflix since quarantine began might surprise you. Several months ago, Netflix introduced the Top 10 List, informing users which movies or shows are the day's most watched for the first time in the platform's history, and one Reddit user mined that information to create the ultimate quarantine streaming guide.

Reddit user Lamboo compiled data from Netflix, ranking the top shows since the tool debuted, as per Forbes. The Reddit user came up with a system that assigns values for each of the Top 10 spots, and then adds how many days each show was in that spot. Now, users can check out these compiled lists to see which shows have performed the best over the past three months. The results might not be a shock to hardcore Netflix watchers — viral original series like Tiger King, Ozark, and Too Hot to Handle made it on the list, as well as popular cable shows like Riverdale or The Office. But there are some surprises in there too, including sleeper hit Sweet Magnolias.

Netflix is notorious for keeping viewership data under wraps, and this secrecy can make it impossible to predict which shows will be renewed. The streaming giant still isn't releasing specific data, but the Top 10 list, and the unofficial data pulled from the rankings, can give viewers more insight into which projects are making an impact on the streamer.

Many Netflix Original series became big hits while viewers have been stuck at home. Here are is the top ten list for the past three months, per Forbes:

Tiger King – 383 points Ozark – 377 points Love is Blind – 302 points Dead To Me – 216 points The Trials Of Gabriel Hernandez – 191 points Sweet Magnolias – 145 points Never Have I Ever – 125 points Too Hot To Handle – 124 points Money Heist – 120 points Altered Carbon – 113 points

It's clear that a wide range of content continues to appeal to Netflix viewers. Reality television fans will be pleased to see some of the platforms' absurdly premised series on the list, including Love Is Blind, in which contestants date and get engaged in pods, without ever seeing each other, and Too Hot To Handle, which placed twenty attractive singles on an island, awarding cash prizes to those who didn't hook up.

Meanwhile, the documentary series Tiger King, which became a sensation online, still holds the top spot. The original Reddit post also noted that Steve Carell's Space Force, which debuted on May 29, has also been a popular over the past couple of weeks, but it hasn't been streaming long enough to be factored into the data.

Many shows that are not produced by Netflix have also gained popularity on the platform, and the Top 10 are as follows:

All American – 266 points Riverdale – 149 points Avatar: The Last Airbender – 148 points The Office – 131 points Waco – 124 points The Flash – 74 points Legacies – 50 points Working Moms – 46 points Grey’s Anatomy – 44 points Community – 41 points

Of the network shows which are also proving popular with Netflix fans, it's clear that CW's roster continues to dominate. Riverdale, The Flash, and All American are all at the top of the chart. Additionally, old cable favorites like The Office, and a newer addition to the platform, Community, have clearly provided viewers with much-needed comedic relief throughout the quarantine.

Netflix's Top 10 lists have certainly provided viewers with some much-needed insight into the platform's most marathon-worthy content. Hopefully the feature is here to stay because it looks like everyone's going to need plenty of TV recommendations to get through the rest of the year.