How much information is too much information? It all depends on who you ask, but many celebrities prefer to keep their private lives private. Not these celebs, though. In what could easily be the most TMI things celebrities have said about their relationships, these stars really just let it all hang out.

In this case, the "it" in question comes in the form of some very, um, specific information about their sex lives. And if you're not already blushing at the thought of celebrities baring it all (pun intended), fair warning: You will be. These celebrities have said some things that many people wouldn't even tell their best friends, much less say out loud to the media.

But hey, different strokes for different folks, right? Confessions of this nature certainly make them more relatable. Not to say that fans will necessarily be able to relate to what they've said about their sex lives specifically, but more so in a way that's like, "Oh, right. Celebrities aren't just idols, they're humans. And these are things that normal, non-celebrity humans do, too." Probably.

From Chrissy Teigen to Adam Levine to Kristen Bell and more, these are the most TMI things celebrities have ever said about their relationships. Maybe don't send this one to your mom.

1 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In early May, an old DJ Khaled interview resurfaced and made headlines because of his, uh, unique perspective on oral sex. The original interview took place with The Breakfast Club radio show back in 2014, during which time Khaled said there are "certain things I just don't do. I believe a woman should praise the man, the king." Translation: He's a receiver, not a giver. When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson caught wind of the interview on Twitter, he took the opportunity to clarify his own personal position on the matter. "Ahem.. *clears throat*," Johnson wrote on May 6. "[As] a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread." Thank you for sharing. You are excused.

2 Kelly Ripa Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kelly Rippa and Mark Consuelos have been together for more than two decades. The couple has always been pretty open about their relationship in general — like the time Rippa admitted to AOL in 2015 that marriage isn't always easy, saying, "There’s going to be times where you look at each other like ‘I can’t believe I live with you.'" But one Instagram fan brought out a whole different level of honesty in Rippa, after making a mean comment about Consuelos on March 9, 2018. Rippa had posted a throwback photo of her and her husband from 2008, and one "fan" felt moved to say, "Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are." Consuelos first responded to the comment himself, writing, "please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I'm dying to know." Rippa quickly swooped in to defend her man's honor, telling the commenter, "he's tall where it counts babe." Alrighty then. Good to know.

3 Kristen Bell Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This one isn't about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's sex life, per se, but it definitely falls under the category of "TMI." In February 2018, Bell was discussing some of the challenges of motherhood on her web series "Momsplaining" with actor Katie Lowe. Bell revealed to Lowe that after the birth of one of her daughters she dealt with mastitis — which causes a build-up of milk in the breasts, according to Baby Center. In an effort to release the milk, Bell recalled, "We couldn’t call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing." She then went on to tell Lowe, "So I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.’" And, well, that's exactly what Shepard did apparently. And it worked. "He pulled [the milk] out," Bell said. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love. In my life." For better or for worse, right? In sickness and in health? That's commitment.

4 Chrissy Teigen Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen has never been shy. She regularly shares her innermost thoughts with her followers on social media, but sometimes she gives fans a very "special" glimpse into her love life with husband John Legend. One of the most memorable glimpses Teigen has given, though, was in an interview with Marie Claire (via Cosmopolitan) in July 2017. When asked if there was a part of her body that Legend had never seen, Teigen replied, "John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,'" the star recounted. "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.'" Whether or not Teigen followed through with that statement is her business. One thing's for sure, though: No one will ever feel the same way about that position again.

5 Olivia Wilde Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before she got together with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde was married to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli for eight years. The couple split back in 2011, per Us Weekly, and Wilde got real about why her first marriage ended at an event the following year. In October 2012, the actor spoke at Glamour's These Girls monologues, according to Vulture, and — with Sudeikis in the crowd — she made quite a confession. "I felt like my vagina died." Wilde said of separating from Ruspoli. "Turned off. Lights out ... And you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina." She continued, "Sometimes your vagina dies. Then you know it’s time to go. There’s no reason to sacrifice your womanhood and femininity for some sort of weird feeling of responsibility to something that may not be right. I feel like far too many women do that." To sum it all up, Wilde said, "[Men] are not allowed to be the only ones thinking with their genitals. We think with our pussies." Power to the ... well, you get it.

6 John Mayer Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Mayer has come a long way since his very candid, uniquely metaphorical interview with Playboy magazine (via HuffPost) in 2010. Mayer opened up about several relationships he's had with famous ladies over the years, but his comments about Jessica Simpson — who he dated on and off from 2006 to 2007 — were particularly vivid. "That girl [Simpson], for me, is a drug," Mayer said of his ex-girlfriend. "And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me ... Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm." The singer continued, "There are people in the world who have the power to change our values. Have you ever been with a girl who made you want to quit the rest of your life? Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just f*ckin’ snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f*ck you, I would start selling all my sh*t just to keep f*cking you.'” Mayer later apologized for the comments he made about Simpson during a 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He's since gone on to become an amateur beauty blogger, toured as a guitarist with Dead & Co., and recently put out an amazingly awkward, low-budget music video for his new single, "New Light." Basically, he's finally getting back to his pre-napalm, swoon-worthy status.

7 Michael Douglas Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2010, a then-65-year-old Michael Douglas sat down with AARP Magazine to talk about his life with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jones is 25 years younger than Douglas, but that hasn't yet caused any problems in the bedroom, according to Douglas. "At least in your head, your fire [still] burns as brightly [as when they first met]," he said. "Let's not kid ourselves. But God bless her that she likes older guys. And some wonderful enhancements have happened in the last few years — Viagra, Cialis — that can make us all feel younger." Three years later, Douglas went on to reiterate his "active" lifestyle when speaking to The Guardian about being diagnosed with cancer in August 2010. When asked if he thought that the cancer was caused by years of partying, Douglas replied, "No. Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV [human papillomavirus], which actually comes about from cunnilingus. But yeah, it's a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer. And if you have it, cunnilingus is also the best cure for it." Hmm, interesting. Douglas' statement about cunnilingus curing HPV has never been confirmed by doctors, for the record, but hey, at least he and Jones are still keeping each other happy.

8 Adam Levine Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adam Levine and model Anne Vyalitsyna dated for two years before breaking up for good in 2012. Levine went on to marry Behati Prinsloo in 2014, but up until that point, his relationship with Vyalitsyna was the most serious relationship the singer had been involved in, he told Howard Stern in February 2012. During an appearance on Stern's radio show, Levine told the host, "This is the longest, most functional relationship I’ve ever been in. I don’t want to screw it up.” He then proceeded to tell Stern about their unconventional views on contraception, saying, "[I use] a fool-proof birth-control system, [the pull-out method].” It's unclear whether Levine continued to use that system moving forward.

9 Kristen Stewart Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she didn't refer to her "boyfriend" by name, Kristen Stewart was most likely talking about her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson when she opened up about their relationship in an interview with U.K. Vogue in September 2012. "My God, I'm so in love with my boyfriend," Stewart told the publication in an uncharacteristic moment of openness. "I wish he were here now. I think I want to have his babies." At the time, that was way more information than Stewart had ever offered up about her then-beau, and yet, she continued, "God, I miss him. I love the way he smells. And him me. Like, he loves to lick under my armpits. I don't get this obsession with washing the smell off. That smell of someone you love. Don't you think it's the whole point?" Is it? Maybe. But licking each others' armpits? Debatable.

10 Nick Cannon Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Remember when Nick Cannon was married to Mariah Carey? The couple stayed together for six years before eventually splitting in 2015, during which time Cannon got candid about their sex life on more than one occasion. In December 2012, Cannon admitted to Howard Stern during an interview on his radio show that he and Carey abstained from sex until they got married. When Stern questioned that choice, Cannon replied, "It was Mariah Carey. If Mariah Carey gave a bad blowjob, I’m still going in ... Either way she’s still one of the most beautiful women on the planet." In July 2013, Cannon got even more graphic on HuffPost Live. "[Carey] makes sexy music. She got the ‘Don’t Forget About Us,’ the ‘We Belong Together’ ... I’m pretty sure I’m not the only person in the world that listens to Mariah Carey when having sex, it just so happens I’m having sex with Mariah Carey," he spilled. "If I made sexy music I would put myself on too! Like I think that builds the ego right there." It certainly builds something. An unforgettable something that fans will never to be able to un-hear, for one.