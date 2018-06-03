The "MSD Strong" Sashes Parkland Seniors Wore At Graduation Have A Kind Story Behind Them

During their graduation ceremony in Florida on Sunday, graduating seniors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kept the memory of their classmates with them. The Parkland students wore sashes over their gowns, donated especially for the occasion, that read "MSD Strong".

The sashes were donated by Herff Jones, an Indiana-based company that makes graduation memorabilia like rings, honor cords, and graduation caps, according to CNN. Chuck Puleri, the Herff Jones representative for Broward County, said they don't want to make money on the tragedy. "Nothing will ever be sold," Puleri told CNN. "If there's any pins left over or anything like that I'll donate them, but I don't want to have anything sold related to this tragedy."

WISH-TV, an Indianapolis-based television station, said the company also donated lapel pins for all graduating seniors in Broward County. The pins also say "MSD Strong," according to the station. This is the first time the company is donating such items.

The graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas was at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, but details of the private ceremony were not widely publicized, as the school has been at the center of media stories since the February shooting.

More to come ...