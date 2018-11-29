Looking to unplug and reconnect in 2019? A great way to get started is by switching from an online calendar to an old-timey planner that requires you to enter deets with an archaic writing tool called a pen. The Nasty Woman 2019 planner does double duty. Not only does it allow you to unplug, it also educates you about fellow nasty women throughout history with illustrated bios, mini histories, and inspirational quotes. What's more, the Nasty Woman 2019 Planner includes actions, gestures, and dates you need to know to make a difference before the 2020 presidential election.

Created by Shrill Society, the women behind the Nasty Woman shirts that went viral after the 2016 election, 10 percent of all sales from the 2019 planners goes toward She Should Run, an organization seeking to get more women to run for office, and Planned Parenthood.

"In making the planner, we wanted to create a way for women to interact with us daily, through our educational content, beautiful illustrations, and further connections made to highlight amazing women and brands," Amanda Brinkman, co-founder of Shrill Society, said in a press release. "My hope is that users can spend a little time each day learning something that improves their life and the lives around them."

If you want to grab the Nasty Woman 2019 Planner for yourself or as a gift, you can pre-order now (orders will ship the week of Dec. 6). The 2017/2018 version of the planner sold out multiple print runs, so you're going to want to stop whatever you're doing and order your planner right now to make sure you don't miss out. While the OG planner was pretty boss, the 2019 version has a ton of upgrades to keep you connected to the things that matter most.

According to the press release, Shrill Society sent a survey to everyone who bought the first planner and found that 83 percent wanted to be connected with brands and changemakers doing good work for women. Shrill Society took this feedback and funneled it into their Nasty Woman 2019 Planner, which is designed by women in the U.S. and features 29 brands and individuals you can feel good about supporting.

"Our Shrill Society products are created to reflect the world we want to live in, one which celebrates women’s strength, intelligence, and diversity," Shrill Society’s editorial director and co-founder, Cameron Shaw, said in the press release. "Our planner content and the women we feature is one of the many ways we enact this commitment to inclusivity and fierceness."

Women featured in the Nasty Woman 2019 Planner include Queen Liliʻuokalani, Beyoncé, Yuri Kochiyama, Oprah Winfrey, Kathleen Hanna, Susan B. Anthony, Sylvia Rivera, Serena Williams, Winona LaDuke, Angela Davis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Janet Mock. Each month is thematic, with themes for the 2019 planner including: Personal power, sexual health and wellness, immigration and civil rights, finance, harassment, voting, LGBTQIA+ history and literature, women in sports, the environment, criminal justice, Supreme Court/law, and self-care.

Not only does this planner make a practical gift, if you or your intended gift recipient aren't familiar with all above the people and issues, the Nasty Woman 2019 Planner is a great place to start educating yourself about those who've blazed a trail for other nasty women as well as the history behind many of the basic rights women are still fighting for today. Because, come 2020, all nasty women need to be ready to right the wrong of the 2016 election. And knowledge is the power that's going to fuel the fight. Stay nasty, my friendlies.