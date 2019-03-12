No, you're definitely not dreaming, Disney's official Aladdin trailer is here and it's taking you on a magic carpet ride. This new clip, released Tuesday, March 12, is finally giving fans a chance to hear the new Aladdin soundtrack and even teases a new rendition of "Whole New World." It's enough to make every '90s kid nostalgic. Seriously, hold your breath, this trailer only gets better.

Like, the animated version of Aladdin this street rat ends up stealing a magical lamp and in it a genie who grants him three wishes. But in this live-action take, Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is propositioned by Jafar, himself (played by Marwan Kenzari) to get that lamp, promising him riches that will help him win over Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

Instead, he's won over by Will Smith's Genie, who yes, is rapping "A Friend Like Me" here. While this trailer gives a better and less blue look at this new Genie it also finally gives a first listen of the music in Aladdin, which includes two old favorites, one with a new spin. Don't worry, though, "A Whole New World" is just like you remembered it.

At the one minute and 48 second mark you'll spot that magic carpet, which is taking Aladdin and Jasmine over sideways and under. And it's then fans finally get to hear the movie's famous duet and Scott and Massoud's voices. Don't you dare close your eyes (or ears) for this one.

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

It's clear Massoud was excited to share this version of "A Whole New World" with you. After the trailer dropped, Massoud tweeted, "still pinch myself sometimes at the idea of playing this iconic character. His journey in this film is only something I could have dreamed of playing with."

He also teased that the trailer "is only a sliver of the adventures you’ll see this May. Get ready for a whole new world." And get ready for a lot more of these puns in the lead up to the film's release on May 24.

What this first full-length trailer shows is that Jasmine is a princess who's been locked away and she's looking for agency. In a recent British Vogue interview, Scott admitted she fought for a "strong" Jasmine. While Aladdin is also looking for opportunity, something he gets after meeting the Genie.

What the Genie is doing is all cosmetic, though. "You look like a prince on the outside," he tells Aladdin about his fancy new look. "But I didn't change anything on the inside." Aladdin will have to do the work if he's going to woo this princess.

While the new Genie may look a little different — he's quite buff isn't he? — Smith told Entertainment Weekly in December that he found inspiration in Robin Williams performance in the original Aladdin.

Smith said he "saw where Robin Williams infused the character with a timeless version of himself, so I said to myself, 'What if I just infuse the character with a timeless version of myself?' And then that opened up for me… hip-hop, it opened up fashion."

This may just be the hip-hop Aladdin fans didn't know they wanted, but once they hear the new soundtrack may come to realize it's the one they needed.