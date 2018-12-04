If you thought this was just going to be a typical Monday night, the new Captain Marvel trailer is sure to make you think twice about that sentiment. But while previous teasers have hinted that fans will learn more about Carol Danvers' mysterious past, the new promo dives into her origin story, and promises there are plenty of mysteries to unravel where this hero is concerned. One thing remains the same though: Brie Larson's portrayal of the iconic superhero is sure to be a must-see event. And no, not just to see how she'll play into the whole Avengers 4 plot (but yeah, definitely that too!).

Previous footage of the film showed Captain Mavel crashing into a Blockbuster video store, drawing close attention to the fact that yes, this story is taking place in the past — specifically in the '90s when Blockbuster was still actually a thing. However, the rest of the plot remains a bit of a question mark, as does Carol Danvers' backstory. Luckily, the footage in the latest (and potentially final) trailer will help fans to further dissect new details about the film, such as the Skrull's importance, and Captain Marvel's ability to detect them as she does in that jaw-dropping bus scene. But at the same time, it also raises new questions, like what's up with that cat? (No, seriously, Marvel fans, is there a cat hero movie coming next?)

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Of course, it's impossible to watch any sneak peek of Captain Marvel without automatically searching for clues as to how it connects to the events that take place in Avengers: Infinity War. Those who are still in the process of recovering from that epic cliffhanger at the end of Infinity War know just how crucial of a part Captain Marvel will have to play in order to undo all the damage that Thanos wreaked. Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a very familiar-looking pager in the first Captain Marvel trailer, which was used in the end credits scene of Infinity War by Nick Fury to send a SOS message to what feels like their last hope: Captain Marvel.

Granted, we have no idea as to how she'll be able to help, especially since the film is taking place in the past. Will she track down a '90s version of Thanos and stop him from ever learning about the infinity stones in the first place? Will she get her hands on the Time stone and use it to alter the events that took place after Thanos' game-changing finger snap? All of this has yet to be revealed, however, the new trailer did help to shed a little more light on the matter. After all, the tagline does declare that "everything begins with her."

But Avengers connections aside, there's still quite a bit to unpack from the new Captain Marvel trailer that focuses solely on the superhero herself. Not only does it help confirm that she's a total badass (like we really had any doubt), but it also gave a little screen time to new characters, such as Ben Mendelsohn as the film's villain and Jude Law as Mar-Vell. In fact, there's quite a bit of Mar-Vell, including hints that he may be keeping secrets from Carol.

Suffice it to say, if the trailers alone are this action-packed, one can only imagine what the actual movie has in store. March 8, 2019 can't get here fast enough.