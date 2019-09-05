Kardashian fans, prepare yourselves. A new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer for the upcoming season dropped on Thursday, Sept. 5. And to say the teaser is filled with drama and emotion is an understatement. Yes, there's the usual arguments between sisters, but this sneak peek also features a very real and scary moment for Kim Kardashian.

Around the 18-second mark, Kim opens up about a health scare the reality star thinks she might be facing. In between clips of what appears to be Kim getting tests and meeting with doctors, she is heard saying, "I feel this in my bones." Kim continues, "I probably have lupus." At one point, she begins to tear up, but, thankfully, Kris Jenner is by her daughter's side to support her during what sounds like a difficult time. "Let's stay positive until we get some results," Kris tells Kim in the clip.

At this time, it's unclear if Kim does have lupus. Prior to the Season 17 trailer, Kim hasn't publicly spoken about a lupus diagnosis. There's a good chance she doesn't have it or simply thought lupus was the reason she wasn't feeling herself. Whatever was going on with Kim's health at that point in time in her life, it certainly appears she'll be discussing it openly on the show for viewers and fans to see.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

In addition to Kim's possible health scare, there are many other emotional moments showcased throughout the trailer. "For some reason, things are a little bit off," Kris is heard saying early on in the teaser. That certainly seems to be the case. First, Khloé Kardashian enters the picture and declares, "My life is filled with drama." She then says while scenes from True's first birthday party play, "Oh, my God, Tristan's here. I'm done."

