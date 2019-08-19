Netflix, like pretty much everyone else, seems to really like Martin Scorsese. Over the past several months, the site has been gathering up quite the collection of the director's films, from his earliest works (Who's That Knocking at My Door) to some of his classics (Taxi Driver) to his recent Netflix original documentary (Rolling Thunder Revue). And arriving among the new movies & shows coming to Netflix this week is yet another great Scorsese film. Gangs of New York. The director's 2002 historical epic hits the site this week, but it definitely won't mark the end of Netflix's Scorsese addiction.

Netflix recently released the first trailer for their highly anticipated — and very expensive — new drama from Scorsese, The Irishman. The movie is bringing together for the first time Oscar-winning actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci; the latter of whom came out of retirement for the role. It's the latest of Scorsese's gangster movies, and will chronicle the relationship between notorious labor leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and alleged mob hitman Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro). Gangs of New York, meanwhile, is essentially Scorsese's first gangster movie chronologically speaking, as the film features the bloody battles that took place between rival gangs in 1860s New York City.

But even if Scorsese movies aren't really your bag, there are a handful of other offerings from Netflix this week that may pique your interest.

1. 'Gangs Of New York' - Aug. 20 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Now known as one of Scorsese's most frequent collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio had hist first team up with the famed director in this film. Daniel Day Lewis and Cameron Diaz also star in the film, which is considered by many to be one of Scorsese's greatest works.

2. 'Simon Amstell: Set Free' - Aug. 20 Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube Netflix loves their stand up comedy specials, like this new one from English comedian and Never Mind the Buzzcocks co-host, Simon Amstell.

3. 'American Factory' - Aug. 21 Netflix on YouTube This intriguing documentary takes a look at the culture clash that takes place after a Chinese company reopens a closed American factory in the rust belt.

4. 'Hyperdrive' - Aug. 21 Netflix on YouTube This new reality competition series sees street racers testing their souped up cars on a ridiculous automotive obstacle course.

5. 'Love Alarm' - Aug. 22 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's first original Korean series is a love story centered around a unique dating app that alerts its users when someone nearby likes them.

6. 'El Pepe: Una Vida Suprema' - Aug. 23 Filmfest München on YouTube This new documentary interviews former Uruguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, who served as the nation's head of state from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that, he served 12 years as a political prisoner of the country's old military dictatorship.

7. 'Hero Mask: Part II' - Aug. 23 Interprete-me on YouTube The second season of this Netflix original crime anime series from Japan arrives this week, so put on your detective cap and get ready for some intense action.