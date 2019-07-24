If you thought that Netflix was done dropping new originals for the summer, you were terribly mistaken, because the new Netflix August 2019 movies and TV shows include a ton of exciting, fresh content. August will see the return of the streaming service's hit shows Dear White People and Glow, both of which are back for a third season, as well as Season 2 of the serial killer drama Mindhunter. Not to mention all of the Netflix originals making their debuts in the coming month.

In August, Netflix will premiere a handful of highly anticipated original series and movies. There's the fantasy reboot series The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence and the martial arts series Wu Assassins. As for original movies hitting the platform this month, those include Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, aka the Rocko's Modern Life reboot movie '90s kids never knew they needed, and a new feel good romance starring Christina Milian, Falling Inn Love. Of course, Netflix will also be refreshing it's library of nostalgia content, with additions like the 1995 coming-of-age classic Now and Then.

Finally, Netflix also announced a a roundup of content leaving the site in August. Fans will likely be sad to hear that A Cinderella Story is leaving Netflix on August 1 — as are the other two Cinderella Story franchise films. Not to mention, the departure of The Final Destination franchise films.

Here's a closer look at the most exciting movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.

'Dear White People' Volume 3 — Coming Aug. 2 Lara Solanki/Netflix Netflix's hit show Dear White People returns for a Season 3 in August. This year, the show is shaking things up, as Samantha (Logan Browning) leaves her notorious college radio show in the hands of Joelle (Ashley Blaine Ferguson), and the secret society, The Order, reveals itself as a major player on campus.

'Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling' — Coming Aug. 9 Netflix Netflix is bringing back Rocko's Modern Life cartoon over 20 years after the show ended in 1996 for a special movie adventure. "After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air," reads the official synopsis.

'GLOW' Season 3 — Coming Aug. 9 Ali Goldstein/Netflix Ruth (Alison Brie), Debbie (Betty Gilpin), and the rest of the ladies are heading to Las Vegas in GLOW Season 3. Their careers are on the rise, but it's still hard for the ladies of wrestling to adjust to their new opportunities in Vegas. Expect more perfectly '80s costumes and an appearance by the legendary Geena Davis, who will be joining the class in the very first episode.

To get a better look at what's coming and going, take a look at the full list below.

What's Coming Aug. 1 Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something's Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Aug. 2 Ask the StoryBots — Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls — Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — Season 3

Aug. 4 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Aug. 5 Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Aug. 6 Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Aug. 8 Dollar

Jane the Virgin — Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Aug. 9 Cable Girls — Season 4

The family

GLOW — Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie — Season 5

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Aug. 13 Knightfall — Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Aug. 14 The 100 — Season 6

Aug. 15 Cannon Busters

Aug. 16 45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter — Season 2

GQB: Beyond the Lights — Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Aug. 17 The Punisher (2004)

Aug. 20 Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

Aug. 21 American Factory

Hyperdrive

Aug. 22 Love Alarm

Aug. 23 El Pepe: una vida suprema

Hero Mask: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Aug. 27 Million Pound Menu — Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! — Season 7

Aug. 29 Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin' Moms — Season 3

Aug. 30 The A List

Carole & Tuesday

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin' Cash — Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up — Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem — Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Aug. 31 Luo Bao Bei — Season 1

What's Leaving Aug. 1 A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

hairspray (2007)

Hot fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Polvergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The master

the Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel — Season 1

Zombieland

Aug. 2 The Founder

Aug. 5 Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Aug. 6 Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Aug. 8 The Emoji Movie

Aug. 11 No Country for Old Men

Aug. 14 The Royals — Season 1

Aug. 15 World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly — Season 1

Aug. 16 The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Aug. 20 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Aug. 21 Beautiful Creatures

Aug. 28 Wind River

Aug. 30 Burnt

Aug. 31 Straw Dogs