New Netflix August 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include A Handful Of Original Films Perfect For ’90s Kids
If you thought that Netflix was done dropping new originals for the summer, you were terribly mistaken, because the new Netflix August 2019 movies and TV shows include a ton of exciting, fresh content. August will see the return of the streaming service's hit shows Dear White People and Glow, both of which are back for a third season, as well as Season 2 of the serial killer drama Mindhunter. Not to mention all of the Netflix originals making their debuts in the coming month.
In August, Netflix will premiere a handful of highly anticipated original series and movies. There's the fantasy reboot series The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence and the martial arts series Wu Assassins. As for original movies hitting the platform this month, those include Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, aka the Rocko's Modern Life reboot movie '90s kids never knew they needed, and a new feel good romance starring Christina Milian, Falling Inn Love. Of course, Netflix will also be refreshing it's library of nostalgia content, with additions like the 1995 coming-of-age classic Now and Then.
Finally, Netflix also announced a a roundup of content leaving the site in August. Fans will likely be sad to hear that A Cinderella Story is leaving Netflix on August 1 — as are the other two Cinderella Story franchise films. Not to mention, the departure of The Final Destination franchise films.
Here's a closer look at the most exciting movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.
'Dear White People' Volume 3 — Coming Aug. 2
Netflix's hit show Dear White People returns for a Season 3 in August. This year, the show is shaking things up, as Samantha (Logan Browning) leaves her notorious college radio show in the hands of Joelle (Ashley Blaine Ferguson), and the secret society, The Order, reveals itself as a major player on campus.
'Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling' — Coming Aug. 9
Netflix is bringing back Rocko's Modern Life cartoon over 20 years after the show ended in 1996 for a special movie adventure. "After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air," reads the official synopsis.
'GLOW' Season 3 — Coming Aug. 9
Ruth (Alison Brie), Debbie (Betty Gilpin), and the rest of the ladies are heading to Las Vegas in GLOW Season 3. Their careers are on the rise, but it's still hard for the ladies of wrestling to adjust to their new opportunities in Vegas. Expect more perfectly '80s costumes and an appearance by the legendary Geena Davis, who will be joining the class in the very first episode.
To get a better look at what's coming and going, take a look at the full list below.
What's Coming
Aug. 1
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something's Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Aug. 2
- Ask the StoryBots — Season 3
- Basketball or Nothing
- Dear White People: Volume 3
- Derry Girls — Season 2
- Otherhood
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — Season 3
Aug. 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Aug. 5
- Enter the Anime
- No Good Nick: Part 2
Aug. 6
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Aug. 8
- Dollar
- Jane the Virgin — Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director
- Wu Assassins
Aug. 9
- Cable Girls — Season 4
- The family
- GLOW — Season 3
- The InBESTigators
- iZombie — Season 5
- Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling
- Sintonia
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Aug. 13
- Knightfall — Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Aug. 14
- The 100 — Season 6
Aug. 15
- Cannon Busters
Aug. 16
- 45 rpm
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Better Than Us
- Diagnosis
- Frontera verde
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- The Little Switzerland
- Mindhunter — Season 2
- GQB: Beyond the Lights — Season 3
- Selfless
- Sextuplets
- Super Monsters Back to School
- Victim Number 8
Aug. 17
- The Punisher (2004)
Aug. 20
- Gangs of New York
- Simon Amstell: Set Free
Aug. 21
- American Factory
- Hyperdrive
Aug. 22
- Love Alarm
Aug. 23
- El Pepe: una vida suprema
- Hero Mask: Part II
- Rust Valley Restorers
Aug. 27
- Million Pound Menu — Season 2
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! — Season 7
Aug. 29
- Falling Inn Love
- Kardec
- Workin' Moms — Season 3
Aug. 30
- The A List
- Carole & Tuesday
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Droppin' Cash — Season 2
- La Grande Classe
- Locked Up — Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem — Season 2
- Styling Hollywood
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
- Un bandido honrado
Aug. 31
- Luo Bao Bei — Season 1
What's Leaving
Aug. 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song
- Another Cinderella Story
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Chuggington: Season 1-5
- Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Good Will Hunting
- Gosford Park
- Hairspray (1988)
- hairspray (2007)
- Hot fuzz
- Just Friends
- Legion
- Polvergeist
- Scarface
- Secretariat
- The Butterfly Effect
- The Butterfly Effect 2
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Fifth Element
- The Final Destination
- The Hurt Locker
- The master
- the Village
- W.
- World War II in Colour
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel — Season 1
- Zombieland
Aug. 2
- The Founder
Aug. 5
- Mothers and Daughters
- Slow TV: Collection
Aug. 6
- Love, Rosie
- Zodiac
Aug. 8
- The Emoji Movie
Aug. 11
- No Country for Old Men
Aug. 14
- The Royals — Season 1
Aug. 15
- World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly — Season 1
Aug. 16
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Aug. 20
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Aug. 21
- Beautiful Creatures
Aug. 28
- Wind River
Aug. 30
- Burnt
Aug. 31
- Straw Dogs
