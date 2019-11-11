Bustle

The New & Other Stories x Giorgia Lupi Line Honours Female Scientists

By Lauren Sharkey
Another day, another high street collaboration. But this one definitely deserves the 'newsworthy' tag. To celebrate the achievements of three notable female scientists, & Other Stories has teamed up with Giorgia Lupi, an information designer who has managed to create wearable data.

Using the historic work of mathematician Ada Lovelace, astronaut Mae Jemison, and conservationist Rachel Carson, Lupi has created a number of truly beautiful prints.

Lovelace wrote an algorithm that formed the basis of computers, inspiring a design that uses dashes to represent passages of said algorithm, per Vogue. Jemison — the first woman of colour in space — has unsurprisingly inspired a planetary-type pattern. A combination of circles and lines depicts the astronaut's orbits around earth and her time spent up above. Carson is the author of the 1962 book that drew attention to the environment, Silent Spring. The resulting natural print uses the likes of petal shapes to represent book chapters and colours to depict Carson's favoured language.

“They were pioneers in fields that were historically male-dominated,” Lupi told Vogue. “But I wanted to focus on their significant accomplishments, not necessarily just on their lives as women. Sometimes it’s easier to focus on the obstacles they overcame, but to be really aspirational, I think it’s important to look at the contributions they brought to the world.”

The 13-piece collection combines cosy knits with floaty dresses and silky shirts. Plus, there's a few classic tees to choose from. As well as highlighting the work of these monumental women, the designs prove the importance of visualising data. As Lupi explained to & Other Stories: "Data doesn’t have to be scary or intimidating, because, if you think about it, data isn’t even real! Rather it’s abstract, representing the details of our lives and our ideas."

Here's all the prints and patterns you can buy.

1. A Reflective Coat

Oversized Polka Dot Down Puffer Coat
£239
|
& Other Stories
This super warm puffer coat features a reflective polka dot pattern and two highly necessary pockets. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

2. A Planetary Shirt

Printed Lyocell Blend Oversized Shirt
£65
|
& Other Stories
The planetary print inspired by Mae Jemison's space trip is plastered across this oversized shirt. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. A Solar Sweater

Embroidered Alpaca Blend Dot Sweater
£120
|
& Other Stories
A similar hand-drawn orbit design adorns this fuzzy jumper. Available in size XS to L; UK size 6 to 18.

4. An Environmental Bodysuit

Embroidered Wool Turtleneck Bodysuit
£75
|
& Other Stories
This chic wool bodysuit is the first piece to feature the geometric Rachel Carson-inspired embroidery. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

5. A Fairytale Depiction

Sheer Embroidered Tulle Midi Dress
£120
|
& Other Stories
Add a fairytale touch to your winter wardrobe with this floaty lilac dress. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. A Geometric Jumper

Embroidered Mock Neck Wool Blend Sweater
£95
|
& Other Stories
This alpaca wool blend jumper amps up the Carson design. Available in size XS to L; UK 6 to 18.

7. A Mathematical Blouse

Silk Puff Sleeve Printed Blouse
£120
|
& Other Stories
Ade Lovelace's mathematical print is showcased on this smooth and silky blouse. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

8. An Artistic Dress

Geometric Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
£95
|
& Other Stories
The hand-drawn Lovelace print goes abstract, thanks to this colourful shirt dress. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

9. Space-Inspired Satin

Voluminous Dotted Satin Mini Dress
£95
|
& Other Stories
More puffy sleeves and more space print. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

10. A Striking Sweater

Embroidered Wool Turtleneck Sweater
£95
|
& Other Stories
Your maths teacher would adore this turtleneck knit. Available in size XS to L; UK 6 to 18.

11. A Bold T-Shirt

Giorgia Lupi Printed Organic Cotton T-Shirt
£29
|
& Other Stories
Each print has also been blown up onto a classic white tee. Available in size XS to L; UK 6 to 18.

12. An Alternative Tee

Giorgia Lupi Printed Organic Cotton T-Shirt
£29
|
& Other Stories
Get the Carson look with this bold tee design. Available in size XS to L; UK 6 to 18.

13. An Algorithm To Remember

Giorgia Lupi Printed Organic Cotton T-Shirt
£29
|
& Other Stories
If algorithms are more your thing, try this hand-drawn design. Available in size XS to L; UK 6 to 18.