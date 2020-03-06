The Mystery Inc. van is rolling into theaters this summer, as Scooby Doo and his pals finally get an origin story of their own. The new trailer for Scoob! is heavy on nostalgia for fans who grew up with Shaggy and Scooby since the animated series premiered in 1969, but there are also plenty of modern references to draw in youngsters, including a hilarious Netflix gag. Not to mention, Zac Efron stars as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, and Will Forte as Shaggy. Frank Welker, who has been voicing Scooby since 2002, will reprise his role as the famous pup.

As if that wasn't an impressive enough cast, the movie stars Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee, and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly. If some of those characters sound familiar it's because they are all part of the expanded Hanna-Barbera universe — and they're about to take Shaggy and Scooby on a wild ride.

The trailer kicks off with Shaggy and Scooby being beamed up by Blue Falcon and his crew, which they're cool with since they're both fans of the hero and his partner, Dynomutt. Blue Falcon is hilariously vain right from the start, and Wahlberg sounds like he's having a blast channeling his inner superhero. "Welcome to the Falcon Fury!" he exclaims before stopping his grand entrance to bemoan the lack of balloons. "Where are my balloons, Dee Dee?" he asks the ship's pilot. "When I say Falcon Fury, that's supposed to queue the balloons."

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Per the official synopsis, Scoob! is set to expand on Scooby's story by giving the snack-loving Great Dane a secret destiny. "With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world," the synopsis reads. "As they race to stop this global 'dogpocalypse,' the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined."

Giving Scooby a "secret legacy" is a departure from the standard Mystery Inc. cases, which generally involve billionaires committing crimes by faking supernatural happenings and wearing rubber masks. But the move also allows the film to reveal how Shaggy and Scooby met, as well as how they became friends with Fred, Velma, and Daphne.

The gang's latest adventure is going to be their biggest yet — and their first animated big screen outing ever. It's been a while since Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphne were in the spotlight, but if Scoob! takes off when it hits theaters on May 14, the Mystery, Inc. crew could be back in business.