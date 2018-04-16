The New Shows & Movies On Netflix This Week Will Make Horror Fans So Happy

Tired of watching that one Gilmore Girls episode over and over again? Had your favorite show taken off of Netflix this month? Never fear, new content is here. It is literally impossible to run out of things to watch on Netflix, if only because the site keeps adding new content every week to be available to stream, and what's new on Netflix this week, that of April 16, is no exception.

In the next seven days, Netflix will add 13 new movies, television shows, and comedy specials to its already extensive line up. And of these 13 new additions, there are foreign films, foreign television shows, horror films, original movies, docuseries, and an animated spinoff of Spy Kids (yes, really). Providing a mix of original series, movies, and animated content, what's new on Netflix this week is sure to satisfy your marathoning cravings, whatever mood you might be in.

But if it's not enough, then you can always go back and take a look at what else has been new on Netflix this month for any new additions you may have missed while watching Queer Eye for the third time. So, forget that Watch Again list on your homepage and start looking at what's new on Netflix this week for your next viewing. You won't regret it.

1 'The Chalet' Season 1 — April 17 Studio France Télévisions on YouTube French TV show The Chalet is a suspense/horror drama about a group of friends who travel to a remote chalet, only to find themselves trapped in the middle of nowhere with no cell service and no way out. Not only are they stuck, but they soon realize that they are in real danger when someone starts picking them off one by one. (Think Cabin in the Woods, but with less supernatural references.)

2 'The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection' — April 17 Netflix on YouTube Married comedians, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher put on The Honeymoon Stand Up Special to laugh about the realities of marriage and make fun of couples lucky enough to attend their show (all in good fun, of course). Watch with your significant other, and maybe, just maybe, you can laugh the night away instead of fighting over who does the dishes.

3 'Friend Request' — April 18 Warner Bros. UK on YouTube Friend Request tells the story of a Facebook friendship gone wrong (and for once, it has nothing to do with Russia or Cambridge Analytica) when a popular girl accepts the friend request of a social outcast, unfriends her, and then finds herself haunted by that very soul.

4 'Pelé' — April 18 IFC Films on YouTube Pelé tells the true story of Brazilian soccer star Pelé, who got Brazil its first World Cup and earned a spot as one of the greatest soccer players in history.

5 'Charité' Season 1 — April 19 UFA Fiction on YouTube The German mini-series Charité follows the goings on of Charité hospital in Berlin during the 19th century, including the hospital's work treating tuberculosis.

6 'Chasing the Dragon' — April 19 Movieclips Indie on YouTube Donnie Yen fans, rejoice! His film, Chasing the Dragon, about a man who becomes a drug lord in 1963 Hong Kong, is coming to Netflix.

7 'Aggretsuko' Season 1 — April 20 SanrioInc on YouTube It's happening: Sanrio is going anime with Aggretsuko, a series that tells the story of Aggretsuko, a cute, shy character by day, and metal singer by night.

8 'Dope' Season 2 — April 20 Netflix Netflix's original docuseries, Dope, returns for a Season 2 this week, delving even more into the world of drug dealing and narcotics law enforcement. Based on the Season 2 trailer, this season will go into the trafficking of MDMA and crystal meth.

9 'Dude' — April 20 Netflix on YouTube Lucy Hale, Alexandra Shipp, Awkwafina, and Kathryn Prescott star in Dude, a coming of age comedy about four BFFs who are all getting ready to go their separate ways for college. Bonus: it's written and directed by women.

10 'Kodachrome' — April 20 Netflix on YouTube A man and his estranged father go on a road trip to the last establishment that will develop Kodachrome film. Ed Harris stars as a renowned photographer who was never a good father to his son, played by Jason Sudeikis.

11 'Mercury 13' — April 20 Netflix on YouTube The Netflix documentary Mercury 13 takes viewers inside the unseen struggle of women who, in 1961, were recruited to take a test to be potential astronauts. None of them were chosen by NASA to take flight, instead the organization went with only male astronauts.

12 'Spy Kids: Mission Critical' Season 1 — April 20 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Brother-sister duo Carmen and Juni Cortez are back with this new animated Spy Kids spinoff, Spy Kids: Mission Critical. Instead of following the plot from the original films, the new show sees Carmen and Juni learn how to be spies at the Spy Kids Academy.