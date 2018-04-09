When life is in flux and the world is just too much, there's one constant all human beings with Internet access and a friend or parent's password can turn to: Netflix. But Netflix itself is also always changing, eliminating and adding content every single day. Thankfully, those are good changes, as evidenced by what's new on Netflix this week of April 9. Yes, some things are disappearing from streaming, but the site is also adding a bunch of cool movies and television shows for those looking for their next new TV marathon or at home movie night.

As we continue our slow slog into spring this week, Netflix is gifting viewers with a lot of highly anticipated content, like the new series Lost in Space. But, it's also giving us TV shows and films from foreign countries, stand-up specials, cooking shows, and two late '00s movies you probably didn't see in theaters but always wondered how they ended. It's pretty much anything a Netflix-addicted entertainment lover could want. So, call your friends, buy some microwave popcorn and prepare to cancel any and all plans that come your way this week: it's time to live your best life and stream everything new on Netflix this week.

'AMO' Season 1 — April 9 Carlo Valenzona on YouTube Kicking the week off on a dark, but intriguing note is Amo, a miniseries Netflix is bringing to the U.S. from the Philippines. The show takes a look at drug addiction and the extreme government crackdown on drug offenders currently happening under President Rodrigo Duterte. The series is guaranteed to be controversial; Amo producer Brilliante Mendoza has already been accused of promoting Duterte's controversial drug war.

'Greg Davis: You Magnificent Beast' — April 10 Jhorge Settler on YouTube Comedian Greg Davies' special, Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast, will hit Netflix streaming almost half a year after the comedian took his show on the road in the U.K.

'Pickpockets' — April 12 Empeliculados. Co on YouTube The Colombian film Pickpockets follows a group of teenage thieves who, according to the official synopsis, "learn what it takes to be successful pickpockets on the streets of Bogotá from a master in the arts of trickery and deception."

'Chef's Table: Pastry' — April 13 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's documentary series, Chef's Table is taking on something sweet this time around: pastry. The show will take you behind-the-scenes in multiple bakeries and kitchens around the world, exploring the evolution of sweet foods everywhere.

'Come Sunday' — April 13 Netflix on YouTube Chiwetel Ejiofor stars in this movie about Bishop Carlton Pearson, a man who lost his congregation after he claimed he heard God's voice telling him that everyone is already saved. Lakeith Stanfield, Jason Segel, and Martin Sheen also star.

'I Am Not An Easy Man' — April 13 Netflix on YouTube I Am Not An Easy Man is a new French rom-com about a ladies man who hits his head and wakes up in a world where gender roles in courtship are reversed: he's the one grooming and waiting for a woman to hit on him — and they do.

'Lost In Space' Season 1 — April 13 Netflix on YouTube The Robinson family crashes on an alien planet and fight for survival in Lost in Space, the Netflix original series. Who said space exploration would be easy?

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again' Season 2 — April 13 Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Netflix's reboot series The Magic School Bus Rides Again is returning for Season 2 this week. Expect the new Ms. Frizzle (Kate McKinnon) to take the kids on a ton of new, scientific and educational adventures.

'Lakeview Terrace' — April 15 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Remember that time playwright and director Neil LaBute made a movie starring Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson as a young couple who move into their new house only to be terrorized by their angry and intolerant neighbor, Samuel L. Jackson? That was Lakeview Terrace.