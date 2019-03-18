The new series of The Only Way Is Essex has finally arrived, and our Sunday night TV lineup is once again complete. The ITVBe show is back for a 24th series, and this time the vajazzled shenanigans have kicked off in Thailand, where the cast are enjoying a glamorous getaway before returning to the Essex motherland later in the season. Viewers may have spotted some new faces among the usual gang, but who are the new TOWIE cast?

As reported by the Daily Mail, the show has introduced a brand spanking new lineup for 2019, which consists of eight additional cast-members. The news comes after producers dropped a whopping ten previous TOWIE stars, however long-standing names such as Pete Wicks, Dan Edgar, Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell, Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou have returned to the new series.

Those joining the show will replace former TOWIE cast-members including Dan Edgar's ex Amber Turner, Adam Oukhellou, and Myles Barnett and his girlfriend, and ex-Love Island star Kady McDermott. According to TellyMix, a spokesperson for the broadcaster discussed the reasons behind the major shake-up. They said "It’s how TOWIE has stayed so fresh and exciting for nearly a decade. We remain grateful to every single cast member that has featured in TOWIE and contributed to its huge success."

So, if you're wanting to find out more about the Essex newbies, here's everything you need to know about the The Only Way Is Essex's new castmembers.

Kelsey Stratford

ITV

At 18 years old, Kelsey is one of TOWIE's youngest stars, and outside of the reality TV bubble, she works as a one-one tutor. Although single, according to the Daily Mail, Kelsey isn't looking to commit to a relationship anytime soon, and hopes to spend some quality time with the girls.

Tom McDonnell

ITV

Tom McDonnell, 23, works as a personal trainer and is a self-confessed mummy's boy. According to The Sun, he also describes himself as a wind-up, and says that he enjoys being single too much to have a girlfriend.

Ella Wise

ITV

Ella Wise is an 18 year-old hairdresser, and has been dating her boyfriend, Jack, for over two years. According to OK!, Ella's friends describe her as one to watch out for on a night out — and say that her honesty can sometimes get her into trouble.

Jayden Beales

ITV

According to the Daily Mail, Jayden is a 20 year-old part-time model. He is described as being mischievous and cheeky, and claims to keep women at a distance because of his aversion to serious commitments. Jayden also told The Sun he believes he can get away with murder due to his "cute looks and floppy hair."

Chloe Brockett

ITV

Hairdresser Chloe Brockett, 18, has been single for over a year after splitting with her "boring" ex-boyfriend. She is described as being the Queen Bee of her friendship group, which includes fellow cast-mates Ella and Joey. According to OK!, Chloe's mother will also be starring in the new season, which brings us to the next TOWIE newbie.

Clare Brockett

ITV

Clare Brockett, 42, is a black cab driver, and mother to fellow cast-mate Chloe. As reported by the Daily Mail, Clare is currently single and enjoys dating life. However, before she commits to anyone, she will look for the seal of approval from her 18 year-old daughter.

Joey Turner

ITV

Fashion school dropout Joey Turner, 17, is the youngest member of The Only Way Is Essex cast. According to The Sun, Joey has no problem stirring the pot, and claims to out friends who talk about people behind their backs. Joey's mum is also thought to be joining the cast later in the series — so in the future he might just have to bite his tongue if he doesn't want a telling off from his mum.

Harry Lee

ITV

Harry Lee is a 23 year-old recruitment consultant and footballer from Essex, reports Telly Mix. Harry apparently loves a bit of female attention, but after a previous heartbreak, he has been reluctant to find love again. Will Harry find his new sweetheart within the new TOWIE cast? We'll have to watch and find out.

The Only Way Is Essex continues every Sunday at 9p.m. on ITVBe.