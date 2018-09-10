Boys and girls of every age: would you like to see something strange? Well, too bad, because there is something cute you should see instead. With the passage of Labor Day last weekend, some would say fall vibes are in full swing. Or, maybe not full swing, but close. It will come as no surprise to learn Disney is already well-prepared. In preparation for the spookiest (and best) season of the year, you can now snag something off Disney's brand new line of plush dolls inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

There are countless Disney flicks that deserve the notoriety they have received. The company all but singlehandedly changed the public's perception of princesses. But, back in 1993, the animation masters cooked up a feature so genre-bending, so unprecedented, it changed the game entirely. With the help on legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for creating such marvels as Edward Scissorhands, Batman, and Beetlejuice, the story follows Jack Skellington, Pumpkin King of Halloween town. When he stumbles on a portal to Christmastown, he tries to being the holiday celebrations back home with him. But, it goes over about as smoothly as a pumpkin on a rocky road. Whether you consider it a Halloween or a holiday movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas is in a league of its own, and has clearly made an impact considering Disney continues to release new merchandise despite the film being 25 years old.

If there was a Halloween equivalent to a Christmas list, these would definitely have a place.

Jack Skellington Plush Toy $19.99 Shop Disney Here he is: the one and only Pumpkin King. This plush toy of Jack Skellington is made of soft satin and felt with embroidered facial details. Measuring a little over two feet tall, the doll is a perfect way to keep a larger than life figure close to your heart without visiting Halloweentown. Buy Now

Sally Plush Doll $19.99 Shop Disney Sally is arguably the least appreciated female Disney character. Her pale blue skin highlights her red hair and the patchwork on her dress. She stands 20 inches tall — large enough that no details needed to be spared. Buy Now

Mayor Plush $14.95 Shop Disney The Mayor of Halloweentown gives a new (and desirable) meaning to the term two-faced). This plus interpretation of him shows off all the unique features that make the character so memorable. His features are embroidered to show a joyous expression on the front, and a more worrisome one on the reverse. He also comes outfitted in a white satin shirt, a soft velour coat and hat, and Corduroy pants. His felt mayoral badge with satin ribbon won't let anyone forget who is in charge in Halloweentown. Buy Now

Zero Plush $9.95 Shop Disney This film taught viewers many lessons, but perhaps the most important is that even the dead value dogs as companions. In the film, when Sandy Claws' flight is threatened by bad weather, Zero's Jack-O-Lantern nose (like Rudolph, but dead!) leads the way to save the day. The soft velour and shimmery pumpkin on his nose make this bean bag plush the perfect poltergeist companion. Buy Now

Anyway, whether you choose to buy your fave or collect the whole set, your holiday just got a little more spookily adorable this year than any year before.