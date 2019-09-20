Your mom's favorite '90s jacket is making a fall comeback. The North Face just relaunched its iconic 1995 Denali jacket (offers sizes XS to XXL), and giving it some colorful updates to boot. Wait until you see the classic jacket now.

The Denali was originally released to North Face consumers in 1988 as fleece that was soft, lightweight, and warm even when wet. The jacket’s zip-in compatibility with The North Face’s Mountain Jacket made the piece all the more appealing for the winter becoming an icon product. Over time, the Denali has gotten updates since its inception, but The North Face brand re-issued the 1995 edition Sep.17. That means all past updates have been scratched, leaving you with only the '95 style your mom loved.

This retro version includes the jacket's original key features and is now made with 100% recycled fleece fabric. Even still, the Denali comes in as one of the warmest products in The North Face lineup, and is considered one of the brand's heavyweight products.

"It was the classic North Face look," North Face Lifestyle Product Manager Lea Estrella tells Bustle. "Warmest fleece and really durable with a lot of pockets. Our signature black woven overlay is also an iconic detail that can now be found on all our Expedition Icon styles."

A press release from North Face explains that the classic jacket is getting an updated look through color, being offered in green, red, purple, black and blue. The release says additional updated styles will drop later this season.

But even with colorful updates, the classic elements of the '95 Denali remain the same.

"The details that we absolutely wanted to include in the updated version was the zip-in compatibility to our other Expedition Icon styles, and adding back the underarm pit-zippers as the original ’95 version," Estrella tells Bustle. "We wanted to stay true to the original in terms of silhouette, fit and trims. For 2019 version of the Denali we wanted ensure that the original trims (zips & pullers) that were used on the ’95 version were applied."

The same zippers and trims on the updated Denali allows for compatibility for added warmth in any of brand's popular jackets. Plus, this Denali holds up to the same oversized shape from the '90s version.

"The boxy, relaxed fit was another detail that we wanted to bring back for 2019 for both the Men’s and Women’s Denali’s."

For those who want to curl up in a comfy (and recycled) fleece, the 1995 Retro Denali Jacket retails for $190, and is available in sizes XS-XXL at The North Face stores and online at thenorthface.com

Courtesy of The North Face Courtesy of The North Face Courtesy of The North Face

Whether you're climbing up a mountain in the freezing cold or just need added warmth this winter, the OG Denali is back to keep you cozy through it all.