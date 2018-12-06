If you're looking for baby names — we should clarify, female baby names — maybe look no further than the White House. According to a new analysis of social security data, the number of babies named Ivanka or Melania has skyrocketed since before President Trump took office. On the other hand, Eric and Donald aren't looking so popular.

According to the analysis by AreaVibes, the number of babies named Melania jumped 227 percent from 2015, while the number named Ivanka spiked a whopping 362 percent. Donald and Eric fell by 11 and 6 percent, respectively.

To be clear, we're still only in the hundreds with the total number of babies being named either Melania or Ivanka. According to Refinery29, in 2017 the country welcomed 164 baby girls named Ivanka, and 283 named Melania.

The popularity of the two Trump women's names does not align with their approval ratings, however. Since the president began his term in 2017, Melania's has risen to 54 percent as of October, while Ivanka's has stayed in the low 40's — it was 43 percent in June.

First families' influence on baby names is pretty well known. During the Obama administration, the number of babies named Sasha and Malia spiked, and the same thing happened with the name Chelsea during the Clinton presidency.

More to come ...