On Friday night, a Fort Worth judge struck down President Obama's signature health care law — the Affordable Care Act — ruling it unconstitutional. This isn't the first time the Affordable Care Act has been in court. In 2012, the Obamacare Supreme Court ruling upheld the health care law. If this new appeal makes it to the Supreme Court it could happen again — or the Affordable Care Act could be done.

In December 2017, President Trump's tax overhaul bill eliminated the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act, which required citizens to buy health care or pay a penalty. This is what the new lawsuit, filed by 20 states earlier in 2018, zeroes in on: the elimination of the individual mandate. According to The New York Times, Obamacare's individual mandate was upheld in 2012 "based on Congress's taxing power" because Congress can levy taxes on those of us who don't have health insurance. The 20 states (led by Texas) contended that with the individual mandate eliminated by the tax reform in 2017, the law can't stand on it own.

Federal Judge Reed O'Connor wrote in the Friday decision that the individual mandate "can no longer be sustained as an exercise of Congress’s tax power." You can read the judge's decision from Friday in full here.

More to come ...