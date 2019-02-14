Love is in the air. On Thursday, former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama wished each other a happy Valentine's Day. Obama affectionately called Michelle "extraordinarily smart, beautiful, [and] funny" in a tweet, sharing a photo of the sharply-dressed couple attending the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House in 2010. "It’s true," Obama mused, "she does get down to Motown."

Not one to lag behind on Valentine's Day, Michelle also tweeted on Thursday, "So lucky to call these three my Valentines for all these years." The former first lady shared an older photo of Obama, herself, and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia. The family portrait was snapped by photographer Scott Olson in 2004, when Obama was the senator of Illinois.

The former first couple are known for the sentimental tweets they send each other on their birthdays, occasions like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and more. On Valentine's Day in 2018, Michelle dedicated a Spotify playlist to her husband. Titled "Forever Mine: Michelle To Barack," the playlist featured, 44 popular songs, like "Stand By Me" by Ben King, "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, "Fallin'" by Alicia Keys, "Marry You" by Bruno Mars, "Always Be My Baby" by Mariah Carey, and many more.

