There's no denying that Aretha Franklin is a legend who influenced the musical landscape for the better. Her discography, from "Respect" to "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," is simply iconic. In case you want to revisit some of the late singer's very best tunes, there's one Aretha Franklin song you should listen to. And it's a seriously underrated gem.

Of course, it totally makes sense to listen to all of Franklin's more classic songs in order to honor her memory. But there's one song of hers in particular that you really can't miss. The Queen of Soul's "Spirit in the Dark," which was released back in 1970, may be one of her very best tracks, for multiple reasons.

According to The Guardian, "Spirit in the Dark" was especially notable because Franklin wrote the song herself. The publication explained that the late singer had made a name for herself performing covers of other singers' songs. So her writing prowess wasn't able to fully shine. However, with this track, not only was she able to put her writing skills to use, but the song also, of course, highlights her amazingly powerful voice. So, "Spirit in the Dark" is definitely one track you can't miss out on.

Cristina199one on YouTube

